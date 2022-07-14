AEW Dynamite, 13 July 2022: Results and Highlights From Week One of Fyster Fest

The All Elite Wrestling flagged off the first of the four-week-long ‘Fyter Fest’ on Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite. The episode that aired on July 13 had a jam-packed match card with some intense action, as the TNT and the World Tag-team titles were on the line.

AEW interim champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Konosuke Takeshita in a gruelling encounter. The TNT Championship match was as fierce as expected as Orange Cassidy took on the TNT champion Wardlow. Elsewhere, Chris Jericho took to the ring to hype his Barbed wire match against Eddie Kingston. Kingston in a brief backstage promo vowed to spill Jericho’s blood next week.

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs Orange Cassidy

TNT champion Wardlow who has been on a fantastic run in 2022 defended his title against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in the opening match on Wednesday night. AEW yet again pitted two of the most popular performers on the roster against each other.

Wardlow shrugged off all the mind games from Cassidy and his best friends Chuck Taylor and Trent. The champion was dominant and thrashed Cassidy in the opening stages. As the match progressed, Cassidy fought back and started aiming for the champion’s left knee.

Cassidy somehow escaped the powerbomb and connected the ‘Wardog’ twice at ringside as the crowd chanted “Freshly Squeezed.” The challenger came close with a two-count after hitting Wardlow with a devastating Orange Punch and Beach Break. But the champion caught Cassidy on the second punch attempt and smashed him onto the mat with a powerbomb to secure one of his hard-fought victories.

Chris Jericho lashes out at Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho entered the ring and delivered an aggressive, no-holds-barred promo on Eddie Kingston and their impending Barbed Wire Everywhere bout. He spoke about Eddie’s friends who had suffered due to their association with Kingston and swore to prove next week that The Mad King will lose when the two meet next week. Kingston replied in a quick backstage promo by pledging to spill Jericho’s blood and make him pay for his actions.

AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator: Konosuke Takeshita vs Jon Moxley

In an elimination encounter, AEW Interim World champion Jon Moxley faced off against a prolific Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita took advantage of Moxley’s resolve, battling out of a piledriver on the ring apron, and delivered a German suplex to the agitated titleholder. After the break, Moxley regained control and punished Takeshita, hitting him with a dropkick to the head that split his forehead open.

With a bleeding forehead, Takeshita fought back by connecting his jumping lariat and went on a roll that included a plancha and a frog splash to put the champion down for a thrilling two-count. Moxley was able to survive and countered with the Blue Thunder Bomb and administered the Paradigm Shift, but Takeshita managed to remain in the bout.

But the challenger could not last long as Moxley struck with the Death Rider and then used the bulldog choke to force a tap out from Takeshita and retained his interim title.

Singles Match: Luchasaurus accompanied by Christian Cage vs Griff Garrison

Before bringing the gigantic Luchasaurus to the ring for his fight, Christian Cage performed another blistering, vile promo, this time on The Varsity Blondes’ Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

In an understandably short match, Luchasaurus demolished Garrison before defeating him with the Tar Pit. Even after the match, Luchasaurus continued his assault on Garrison. Pillman tried to intervene and save his mate but was caught by the monster and smashed into the announce table twice.

Singles Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs Jake Hager

Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club and Jake Hager of Jericho Appreciation Society clashed in a 1vs 1 match on the Wednesday night episode. The former WWE tag team teammates did not hold back and unleashed on each other.

Hager withstood the early storm, absorbing everything Castagnoli hurled at him to take control of the fight around the halfway point. Castagnoli returned and seemed to be on his way to win until members of the Jericho Appreciation Society stormed the ring to break up his Sharpshooter on Hager. The distraction didn’t matter, as the Swiss wrestler unleashed the Ricola Bomb and secured an impressive win.

Singles Match: Anna Jay vs Serena Deeb

Anna Jay of The Dark Order was pitted against Serena Deeb in a singles match. Jay was constantly forced to mount an offence after being outwrestled by her senior opponent. Deeb, like a pro, cut her off and regained control every time. That is until late in the game, Jay seemed to be the underdog winner with her Queenslayer sleeper.

Deeb dug deep to make a comeback by using the Serenity Lock and crushed any thoughts of a hometown triumph by forcing the submission. Mercedes Martinez, the Ring of Honor women’s champion, came to the rescue, chasing Deeb out of the ring to promote their impending title match at ROH ‘Death Before Dishonor’. The match was a build-up for the much-anticipated fight between Martinez and Deeb.

Main Event, AEW World Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks challenged Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, to a three-way dance for the AEW Tag Team Championship a week ago. That duel took place in the main event of Fyter Fest Week One on Wednesday night.

The action was practically constant, as predicted, with all six competitors appearing at various points throughout the competition. There was a focus on Strickland and Lee’s previous spat, with a quality tease by the former near the end of the bout, but the pair came within a second of earning gold after a terrific fake finish.

In another near-fall, the Bucks prevented Hobbs and Starks from capturing the championships. Strickland jumped over his partner’s chest and wiped out the opposition, while Lee soared over the ropes and annihilated the field minutes after.

Inside the ring, Strickland performed the double stomp to Starks, winning the bout and the championship titles. The result was a shocker, but the new champions deserved the accolades after putting on an excellent performance.

