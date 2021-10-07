AEW Dynamite Anniversary Results: Bobby Fish Has Arrived at AEW

All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday went all out as AEW president Tony Khan celebrated the second anniversary of Dynamite by organizing several high-profile matches, including a Casino Ladder Match. This week show was shot at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia and Bobby Fish headlined the show as he made his first appearance for the company. On his very first day, Fish hogged everyone’s attention by challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division, former NWA champion Serena Deeb took on former AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida.

Here are the results from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode:

Jurassic Express, Bryan Danielson & Christian Cage vs The Elite: AEW’s Dynamite Anniversary episode started with all eight wrestlers – Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jack Perry, Luchasaurus, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson – inside the ring and ready to fight. Justin Roberts was given the task to introduce every wrestler before the high voltage fight kick-started. After a gruelling contest, The Elite won the match via pinfall.

TNT Championship| Sammy Guevara vs Bobby Fish: Fish’s much anticipated AEW debut match was not a successful one for the veteran wrestler as he was beaten by Guevara via pinfall in the TNT Championship match.

Nick Comoroto vs Darby Allin: In the third fight of the night, Darby Allin was up against Nick Comoroto. Allin started the fight by diving on Comoroto from the top rope. However, Allin’s flamboyancy did not last for a long time as Comoroto smashed him with a bodyslam. Allin recovered from the attack by his opponent by hitting a Coffin Drop before taking the match via pinfall.

Serena Deeb vs Hikaru Shida: In the battle of former champions, Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida via submission with Serenity Lock.

Casino Ladder Match | Andrade el Idolo vs Jon Moxley vs Lance Archer vs Matt Hardy vs Orange Cassidy vs. PAC vs Adam Page: Seven top wrestlers including the likes of Cassidy, Page and Hardy went against each other in the Casino Ladder Match on Wednesday night with the hope to become the number AEW World Championship Contender. After a lengthy and chaotic fight, Adam Page won the ultimate battle and in the process, hewon a shot at the AEW Championship title.

