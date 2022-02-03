AEW Dynamite February 2 Results: Long-awaited CM Punk-MJF Clash, Jon Moxley-Wheeler Yuta Duel

The February 2 edition of AEW Dynamite finally saw the long-awaited clash between CM Punk and MJF. Both battled in a grudge match that was a product of verbal warfare months in the making. Elsewhere on the show, Jon Moxley duelled against Wheeler Yuta, while Malakai Black & Brody King took on Death Triangle’s PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo. Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose had a rematch from the AEW TBS Championship tournament and more.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite:

Jon Moxley vs Wheeler Yuta: In the first match of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Moxley put Yuta away with the Paradigm Shift for a pinfall victory. After the match, Bryan Danielson confronted Moxley and pitched the idea of working together, he told Moxley to think about it before dropping the microphone.

Death Triangle vs Knights of the Black Throne: The newly renamed Knights of the Black Throne (Malaki Black and Brody King) defeated Death Triangle’s Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac in a tag team contest, after Black blew black mist into Penta’s eyes, setting him up for Dante’s Inferno to score the win.

Ruby Soho vs Nyla Rose: On the women’s side of things, Rose with some help from Vickie Guerrero hit the Beast Bomb to earn the victory.

In another highlight of the show, “Hangman” Adam Page hit the ring to discuss his AEW Championship defence against Lance Archer next week. The verbal spat soon ended after the No.1 contender destroyed Page by delivering the Blackout through the timekeeper’s position.

CM Punk vs MJF: The hottest rivalry in AEW headlined Wednesday’s show as both wrestlers dominated the opening moments, but Wardlow’s distraction allowed MJF to produce his Dynamite Diamond Ring and layout Punk for a three count.

