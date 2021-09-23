AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Results: Bryan Danielson Makes in-ring Debut against Kenny Omega, Ruby Soho Challenges Dr Britt Baker

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returned with their weekly Dynamite (AEW Dynamite) episode with a special ‘Grand Slam’ edition that took place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday night. Fans jam-packed the venue and AEW did total justice with a stellar line-up including an AEW Women’s Championship contest between Ruby Soho and challenger Britt Baker. Brian Pillman Jr. and MJF exchanged hostilities in what could be described as a grudge match. Cody Rhodes’ got a chance against Malakai Black among others.

However, the most awaited feature of the night was Bryan Danielson’s AEW in-ring debut. The crowd went bonkers when the superstar took on Kenny Omega in a non-title match.

Let’s take a look at everything that happened on Wednesday night’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite:

Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega: Danielson made his way to the ring amid raucous cheers to battle Omega and the two wasted no time to lock-up in the ring. Exchanging a slew of big strikes, kicks and near falls throughout the bout, the duo even traded headbutts while on their knees. Both never showed any signs of giving up as they continued to demolish each other, before the bell rang to indicate a time limit and the match ended in a draw. Despite being a non-title match, the bout had the definition of a big fight and the crowds definitely helped make it feel that special.

CM Punk made an entry after the match and immediately said he was happy he didn’t have to wrestle on the show because nobody could follow Danielson vs Omega’s fight. He also promised that Powerhouse Hobbs will go to sleep on AEW Rampage on Friday.

MJF vs Brian Pillman Jr.: While MJF offered a handshake, Pillman took him down and threw punches at him to start the match. MJF was in offensive control and laterin the match, he countered Pillman’s springboard clothesline into the Salt of the Earth submission for the win.

Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes: Unable to counter his opponents moves, a frustrated Rhodes hitthe referee. Noticing the distraction, Black spat mist in the eyes of Rhodes and then rolled him up to get a three count.

FTR vs Sting and Darby Allin: Harwood attempted a piledriver, but Sting countered it and hit both men with his signature Stinger Splash. Meanwhile, Tully Blanchard set up a chair in the corner, but Harwood got thrown into it. In the end, Sting applied the Scorpion Deathlock for the win.

AEW Women’s Championship - Britt Baker (w/Rebel, Jamie Hayter) vs Ruby Soho: With Rebel and Jamie Hayter supporting Baker, Soho had to fight solo. While she managed to avoid pins and often took Baker’s team out, in the end a distraction from Rebel allowed them to apply a Lockjaw and forced Soho to tap out for a submission win.

