AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Results: The Young Bucks Retain AEW World Tag Team Championships Title

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Night 1 on December 23 was not only action-packed but also had some moments which left fans biting their nails. Apart from the action part, Kip Sabian announced his wedding date with Penelope Ford. The two of them will be exchanging their wedding vows on February 3.

The main highlight of the episode was The Young Bucks retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championships title.

Let’s take a look at all that went down in the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash:

Chris Jericho and MJF vs Top Flight: Chris Jericho and MJF defeated Top Flight via pinfall. The most gripping moment of the match was when Chris hit back suplex on Dante and tagged MJF while hitting a double flapjack. Next what we see is MJF throwing Dante head first on Jericho’s boot. Things seem to get out of hand, when MJF steps on Dante’s throat.

The Jurassic Express vs The Dark Order: Jurassic Express registered their win via pinfall. The win in this match can clearly be credited to some stellar dropkicks by Jurassic Express’ Stunt. Towards the end of the match, Alan Angels got into his partners and tags in Jungle Boy after he was dropkicked by Stunt. Soon after that, Jungle Boy of the Jurassic Express hit Cabana and Vance of The Dark Order. He too used dropkick and simultaneously, Stunt tossed over them on the floor. With this, the Jurassic Express turned out to be the clear winners of the match.

PAC vs The Butcher: PAC defeated The Butcher via pinfall. PAC hit a series of kicks, which led Butcher getting on his knees. Soon after, PAC rocks the opponent with a superkick. It seemed as if PAC was in a mood to perhaps take some kind of revenge; he went to the top and hit a Shotgun Missile Dropkick. There were moments when Butcher tries to sort of make a comeback but in a way terribly failed at it. In fact, he was also seen arguing with the referee during the course of the bout.

Dustin Rhodes vs Evil Uno: The match started with Evil Uno slapping Dustin Rhodes. From the very beginning of the match, it looked like the odds were in Dustin’s favour. Uno dis try to overpower Dustin by hitting a dropkick that had him on the floor. He, in fact, wents into the barricade and then tried to attack Dustin but he failed at it. During the break, Rhodes hit a Code Red and Flying Cross Body for near fall. Subsequently, the two of them exchange some punches, but it is perhaps Uno’s hand injury that came in the way of his win. In the end, Rhodes hit Bulldog after Uno misses a Splash and won the match via pinfall.

Hikaru Shida vs Alex Gracia: In the match, Hikaru Shida defeated Alex Gracia via pinfall. The bout got interesting and intense when Gracia started hitting a series of elbows. Things took a turn when Hikaru came in full form and kicked her, hitting a Delayed Vertical Suplex. For the win, Shida countered Garcia’s Spinning Headscissor with a Backbreaker and then the Falcon’s Arrow for the pin.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed: Existing AEW World Tag Team Championships, the Young Bucks managed to retain the title after defeating The Acclaimed via pinfall. The match started with a series of typical moves from both the sides. As the bout progressed, The Young Bucks’ dominance became clear. There was a point where Bucks hit Stereo Flying Dropkicks through the ropes onto The Acclaimed.