AEW Dynamite Match Ends Early Due to Orange Cassidy's Injury

The result of yesterday night’s Number One Contender Match between PAC and Orange Cassidy was altered after the injury scare to the American wrestler.

According to a report published in WrestingInc, Orange Cassidy was seemingly knocked out during the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite match. Cassidy’s injury forced the promotion to change the finish.

Cassidy was facing difficulty throughout the match and the British wrestler PAC had complete control of the game with minimal comebacks from the other end. The American reportedly got hurt while attempting a sunset flip powerbomb. The match ended in a draw, courtesy of Kenny Omega’s timely interruption.

And later it was revealed that AEW called an audible and altered the finish of the match due to Cassidy’s injury. Giving an update on Cassidy’s condition, the reportsaid he is fine and would be ready for PPV.“…we are told Orange Cassidy is OK and was seen socializing with a number of talents after last night’s Dynamite taping. The belief among those we’ve spoken with is that he’ll be good to go for the PPV on 5/30,” mentioned the report.

Cassidy is trained by Chris Hero and Mike Quackenbush and made his wrestling debut in 2004.He is known among wrestling enthusiasts as an aloof and laid-back slacker. He was also named “the most popular wrestler of AEW” by SB Nation.

Cassidy signed with AEW in 2019.Before that, he had performed in Chikara promotion as the luchador enmascarado (masked professional wrestler) and Fire Ant. From 2004 to 2019, he also wrestled in the independent circuit. The 37-year-old made his debut with AEW in March 2019, during their inaugural event Double or Nothing, where he confronted Tommy Dreamer in Casino Battler Royale.

He was also known for his feud with the Unstable in 2008-09.

