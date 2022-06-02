AEW Dynamite Results: Champions, Reactions and Analysis from June 1

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite on Wednesday saw a plethora of jaw-dropping fixtures between elites of the wrestling world. While CM Punk was crowned as the new champion, the Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo defeated Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Jurassic Express and Matt Hardy in a ten-man tag team match.

Here are all the highlights and results from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

The opening match saw CM Punk and the FTR vs The Gun club and Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. In a trios match, Punk teamed up with tag team champions FTR and Ring of honour to take on the Gunn Club and Max Caster. Punk’s chemistry with the FTR resulted in an easy win for him as he rocked Austin with a lethal ‘go to sleep’ to secure an easy pin.

The Singles match saw Johnny Elite taking on the veteran Miro, who made his first appearance in months and the Los Angeles crowd went insane on the return of their maestro. Miro looked in great shape and pretty easily smashed Johnny Elite to claim his spot for the title retention.

This feisty match was followed by the intervention of Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society who entered the ring to celebrate victory over Santana, Blackpool Combat Club, and Ortiz. The segment was pretty fine as the fans met the announcement of Blood and guts with sheer enthusiasm.

The next segment was one of the highlights of the night as the two mighty tag teams competed in the night’s fiery 10-man tag team match. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus teamed up with Christian Cage, Darby Allin, and Matt Hardy to face Matt and Nick Jackson of the Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of RedDragon, and Hikuleo of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After some entertaining bouts The Undisputed Elite & Hikuleo managed to defeat the Jurassic Express, Matt Hardy, Darby Allin and Christian Cage.

Next up was the singles match between Wardlow and JD Drake. Although it was the first appearance of Wardlow as an official wrestler for the AEW roster, his bout represented years of experience and finesse as he easily powerbombed and defeated Workhorsemen’s JD Drake.

In the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter wanted to continue their winning form as they faced the team of Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm in an entertaining tag team match. The action was pretty back and forth until Storm pulled out a stunner from absolutely nowhere and pinned Baker for a clear win. The match was regarded as one of the best women’s matches in the recent weeks.

The final match and the main event featured Jon Moxley taking on Daniel Garcia. The young and considerably inexperienced Garcia managed to outwrestle Jon for the majority of the match, while Chris Jericho tried to interfere only to be cut out by Eddie Kingston. This altercation resulted in the experienced Moxley taking advantage of the situation and choking Garcia with the bulldog choke to claim the win.

