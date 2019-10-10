AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho Forms 'The Inner Circle', Jon Moxley Defeats Shawn Spears

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho cut a promo in Boston while introducing his new faction. Addressing the actions of the new faction created at the end of the debut episode of Dynamite, Jericho declared himself, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz - "The Inner Circle". The evening also saw Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeat Dustin Rhodes and Adam "Hangman" Page via pinfall when Jericho hit Rhodes with the Judas Effect.

While Rhodes and Page seemed to have gained the upper hand, Hager snuck in and attacked Rhodes, allowing Jericho to score the victory. As the Inner Circle started on a beatdown on the fallen wrestlers Cody Rhodes rushed in to save the day, only to be taken out by Santana and Ortiz. MJF ran in with a char and briefly teasing a turn on Cody, took out Santana, Ortiz and Jericho with a chair.

Unfortunately for them, Jericho was able to layout MJF before The Young Bucks made the final save. But before Jericho could do any more damage, Darby Allin rode a skateboard down before using it to smash Jericho and enter the ring and stand tall with the faces to end the show.

Here's what else happened on AEW Dynamite:

AEW tag team championship tournament first-round -- Private Party defeated The Young Bucks via pinfall after a rollup.

Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc to become No. 1 contender to the AEW world championship.

Britt Baker and Riho defeated Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura via submission when Baker submitted Sakura with a mandible claw.

The evening also saw Best Friends cut a promo from ringside talking about their upcoming match with SCU. Finally, Jon Moxley defeated Shawn Spears via pinfall after hitting the Deathrider. The match also saw Tully Blanchard getting involved at ringside, continuing with his role as a very involved manager. While he did manage to create some distractions, Moxley at the end, hit his finisher for the win.

Post-match, Kenny Omega made his way to the entryway with a barbed wire baseball bat and wire-wrapped broom. He tossed the bat to Moxley, encouraging him to pick it up, but PAC, who was on commentary, blindsided him with a chair. Moxley on his part chose to toss the bat away and leave.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.