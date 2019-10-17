Take the pledge to vote

AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho Retains World Heavyweight Championship Belt, Jon Moxley to Fight PAC

AEW Dynamite: There took place an AEW world championship match between the champion Chris Jericho and Darby Allin.

Trending Desk

October 17, 2019
AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho Retains World Heavyweight Championship Belt, Jon Moxley to Fight PAC
Chris Jericho beat Darby Allin to retain his AEW world championship. (Photo Credit: @AEWresting)

The third week of AEW Dynamite proved that the brand is still pushing forward some effective story lines, thanks to the match between Darby Allin and Chris Jericho. The match showed someone who is far lower in the roster getting a chance to battle it out with the biggest star and champion of the brand.

The evening saw an AEW world championship match between the champion Chris Jericho and Darby Allin. While Jericho won the match via submission with the Walls of Jericho, to retain the title, Allin proved his mettle by giving the champ a run. The youngster hit quite a few amazing offenses even while his hands were duct taped to his back. Jericho on his part made full use of the street fight rules, hitting Allin with the kendo stick and a chair during the bout. While Allin, with his hands taped to his back, was seemingly on the verge of pulling off an upset win, Jake Hager ran in and hit a shot that allowed Jericho to lock in the Walls to get a submission.

Here's what else happened on AEW Dynamite:

Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page defeated Jon Moxley and PAC via pinfall when Page hit PAC with Dead Eye. The match saw some altercation between Moxley and his partner PAC, whom the former hit with the Deathrider before leaving him in the ring alone with the opponents. It was confirmed later in the show that Moxley will meet PAC for singles action next week.

AEW tag team championship tournament first round -- SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) defeated Best Friends via pinfall following a powerbomb and dropkick combo.

Santana and Ortiz defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds via pinfall after a Street Sweeper on Silver.

AEW women's world championship -- Riho (c) defeated Britt Baker via pinfall, continuing her reign as the champion.

AEW tag team championship tournament first round -- Lucha Bros defeated Marko Stunt and Jungleboy via pinfall after Zero Mercy to Stunt.

The evening also saw a video-package promotion showing Cody Rhodes' challenge for Chris Jericho's championship at Full Gear.

