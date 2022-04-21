AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes Face-off; Tony Khan Makes Huge Announcement

The April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite wrestling featured a packed match card which included a dream fight between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes. Tony Khan made an important announcement on the show and the highlight of the episode was an enthralling Coffin Match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

Here are the highlights from the Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dustin Rhodes vs CM Punk

The episode kicked off with the blockbuster match between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes. The crowd was very sporting and were solidly behind both the men. After a brutal back and forth, Punk stacked up Rhodes in a rollup to register the win. This was a great tune-up bout for Punk ahead of his important clash over the Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas at Double or Nothing.

Blackpool Combat Club vs Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin

In an engrossing trios match, the Blackpool Combat Club defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin. It appeared for a short period of time that the young team of Moriarty, Anderson and Martin might do the unthinkable and cause an upset against the veteran Blackpool Combat Club. In the end, Jon Moxley finished the match by way of his explosive assault.

Wardlow vs The Butcher

Wardlow showed impressive perseverance as he absorbed everything thrown at him by The Butcher. He then attacked The Butcher with four consecutive powerbombs to register an emphatic victory.

Jungle Boy vs Kyle O’Reilly

Jungle Boy unleashed a series of chops and forearm shots on Kyle O’Reilly at the start. Kyle O’Reilly then hit several Butterfly Suplexes on Jungle Boy to turn the tide in his favour. In the end, Kyle O’Reilly went to the top rope and dropped a knee on Jungle Boy’s back to pin the AEW Tag Team Champion. Kyle O’Reilly would be really happy with this emphatic win.

Hook vs Anthony Henry

Hook had a memorable debut at Dynamite as he registered a decisive victory over Anthony Henry. Hook dominated the match throughout and finished his opponent with a Tazmission.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Britt Baker vs Danielle Kamela

Baker made good use of the support she got from her hometown as she defeated rookie Danielle Kamela.

Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs Andrade El Idolo

The marquee match of the night was a thrilling affair. In a wild Coffin Match, Darby Allin fought against Andrade El Idolo. The stakes were high considering the ongoing feud between Allin and El Idolo. After a brutal onslaught from both the wrestlers, Darby Allin finally managed to trap Andrade inside the coffin and close the lid of the coffin to secure the win.

Tony Khan’s Major Announcement

Tony Khan announced the first ever joint pay-per-view event on last night’s Dynamite. AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will be a joint extravaganza featuring stars of AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The event will take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

