AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk Gets Booed But Darby Allin vs Jeff Hardy Steals The Show

AEW Dynamite featured a packed match card on Wednesday night with plenty of engrossing bouts. The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments officially kicked off. Fans were treated to a blockbuster showdown between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter that has been weeks in the making. The highlight of the episode was a wild Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy.

Here are all the highlights from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dax Harwood vs Adam Cole

This was a terrific first match, which set the bar high for the tournament as a whole. Both the wrestlers went back-and-forth and provided plenty of thrills for the audience. In the last stages of the match, Cole tried to execute the Panama City Sunrise, but Harwood turned it into a Piledriver to almost secure the win. Cole then executed the Sharpshooter on Harwood. Consequently, Harwood tapped out due to extreme pain in his weakened back.

CM Punk vs John Silver

CM Punk was booed by the Long Island crowd, due to his nasty feud with city native MJF. But Punk did not let this deter him in the match. Initially, Punk was completely overwhelmed by John Silver’s speed, which forced him to roll out of the ring. But Punk managed to hold his own as the match progressed. At the end, Punk hit a devastating Buckshot Lariat on John Silver out of nowhere to pick up the win.

Danhausen vs Tony Nese

Danhausen made an unimpressive in-ring debut as Tony Nese defeated him in under a minute, by executing the Running Knee.

FTW Championship Match: Jungle Boy vs “Absolute" Ricky Starks

This was a terrific match which saw the two wrestlers engaging in some fast-paced back-and-forth action. After a hard fought battle, Rick Starks finished off the match by executing the Roshambo to register a fine victory.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter

This one lived up to its billing as Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter delivered a fantastic match. The brutal fight saw both the wrestlers going back-and-forth. Ultimately, Storm started to dominate with a series of German suplexes. Finally, Storm hit the Storm Zero out of nowhere to register a hard-fought victory and qualify for the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs Jeff Hardy

The marquee event of the match was a wild and chaotic affair. As soon as the match started, Allin hit a Top Rope Suicida on Jeff Hardy. Hardy counter-attacked Allin from behind and hit a Clothesline to take him down. Hardy fended off several attacks from Allin as the match progressed. Finally, The Charismatic Enigma kicked out and rolled up Allin to pick up the win.

