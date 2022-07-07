AEW Dynamite Results: Interim Champion Jon Moxley Defends Title against Brody King

The action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite that aired on July 6 featured two huge championship matches. Royal Rampage victor Brody King challenged AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, and TNT champion Scorpio Sky fought against Wardlow in a ferocious Street Fight.

The special segment, Blood & Guts, received 1.23 million views on AEW Dynamite last week. This was AEW’s first show to surpass 1 million viewers since March. The live-action from Rochester, New York had a high octane match card with the likes of Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa faring as a team against the duo of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club battled against Bear Country, Leon Ruff, and Fuego Del Sol.

Here are all the results and highlights from the AEW Dynamite’s Wednesday night episode:

TNT Championship Street Fight: Wardlow vs Scorpio Sky

Wardlow’s historic 2022 campaign began on Wednesday night as he faced Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in a Street Fight. The champion was joined in the ring by the American Top Team, Coach Dan Lambert, and “All Ego” Ethan Page for defending one of the toughest battles of his career.

Wardlow withstood an early bump on the ring steps, relentless interference from the heel’s entourage, and a hit to the face with the TNT Championship to make a comeback and deliver a devastating spine buster on the champion. The massive wrestler gained momentum on Sky and delivered two lethal powerbombs. A dominant Wardlow pinned Sky with a single foot on his chest to win his first-ever AEW championship.

Verbal Spat between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage

Matt Hardy disrupted Christian Cage and Luchasaurus’ promo, starting a one-sided verbal brawl. Christian has been getting on the negative spectrum of the fans with deep heel comments, and this week was no exception. Christian weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s drug addictions and insults directed at him and his brother Jeff Hardy.

The brief encounter concluded with Luchasaurus sending a belligerent Hardy through a table, giving fans their first taste of the placeholder conflict until Jungle Boy returns.

Tag team match: The Butcher and The Blade vs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

The battle for the tag team championship resumed as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland faced The Butcher and The Blade.

The contest was dominated initially by The Blade in a somewhat fragmented match that contained typical roughness. The babyfaces fought back and won to strengthen their case for an AEW global tag team championship shot.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs delivered an angry post-match promo before being interrupted by world champions The Young Bucks, who issued a challenge for a three-way title battle next week.

Singles Match: Penta Oscuro vs Rush

Penta Oscuro sought revenge for his brother, Rey Fenix who was battered and shamed after being unmasked by the duo of Andrade El Idolo and Rush. In the singles match, Oscuro faced Rush.

The former world champion took down Oscuro during the commercial break and controlled the action during the initial stages. The masked anti-hero battled his way back into the fight and seemed to be rolling after a package piledriver. Andrade prevented the count by putting his La Faccion Ingobernables teammate’s foot on the rope, then produced a diversion that allowed Rush to perform a low blow, unmask Penta, and score the tainted victory.

Eight-man tag team match: The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club vs Bear Country, Leon Ruff and Fuego Del Sol

A week after The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club clashed, the two teams attempted to put their differences behind them as they competed in an eight-man tag bout against Leon Ruff, Bear Country, and Fuego del Solo. The match was essentially a showcase for the breakdown in relationships amongst the aforementioned pairs.

Despite Acclaimed’s efforts, it was Austin Gunn who selfishly tagged himself in and scored the team’s triumph. Billy Gunn’s post-match treachery on The Acclaimed, confirming that blood is really thicker than water, validated what many have predicted for weeks; a babyface change for Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Tag Team match: Thunderstorm vs Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

The newly formed tandem of AEW World Women’s champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm battled Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in tag team action. The heels isolated Storm and worked her over during the commercial break, establishing dominance until the Aussie was able to take advantage of a momentary opening and make the hot tag to Rosa.

The champ and her former top contender came back with some fierce slams and rope-assisted clotheslines. Rosa put Shafir away with the Thunder Fire Driver to secure an easy pinfall victory.

AEW Interim World Championship Match: Brody King vs Jon Moxley

Hailed by many as NXT’s next big thing, Brody King controlled the encounter early and frequently, cutting Moxley down and wrestling control away from the champ after a side suplex on the entrance ramp that saw the stubborn babyface’s tailbone collide with the raised, diamond-plated section of it.

King cut Moxley off every time he made a prolonged comeback. He put Moxley to sleep in the ropes, and then followed it with a corner cannonball, but he couldn’t take down the champion. Moxley ultimately hit King with a series of devastating moves. He started off with the Paradigm Shift, as well as the hammer, and then connected nail elbows and finally the bulldog choke.

Moxley reapplied the deadly hold and secured the win through the referee’s decision. The NXT Champion retained his title after a grueling main event match on Wednesday night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.