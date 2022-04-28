AEW Dynamite Results: Jericho Appreciation Society Sits Down with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

Last night’s AEW Dynamite featured a blockbuster match card which saw a wild 10-man tag team match.

The legendary tag team, FTR, saw its teammates taking on each other in the final qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

The show also had a dramatic segment in which Jericho Appreciation Society had a sit-down with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.

Here are all the highlights from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler

The opening bout of the night saw the crowd at a fever pitch as Dax Harwood took on Cash Wheeler in this qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

The match had a phenomenal start with quick pin attempts, counters and reversals. After a thrilling contest, Harwood picked up the win with a pinfall.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Factory

It seems that the Blackpool Combat Club have made winning a habit as they defeated The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto in this trio match. The highlight of the match was the ROH Pure Champion attacking Aaron Solow with a suplex and tagging Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon then took down Marshall and Comoroto with a Tope Suicida.

Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

This was a brutal encounter which kept the fans engrossed throughout the match. In the end, Wardlow unleashed four back-to-back Powerbomb Symphony on Archer to register a fine victory.

Jericho Appreciation Society Sit-Down with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

Jericho Appreciation Society had a dramatic sit-down with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.

Physical interaction of any kind was strictly prohibited with assured termination for anyone who disobeyed.

The sit-down did little to enhance the rivalry between the two factions. Perhaps we will see their rivalry at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

This was a vicious street fight which saw Hikaru Shida taking on Serena Deeb. The match saw both the wrestlers going for the top rope. But it was Shida who managed to hit an Avalanche Powerbomb for a close count.

Shida continued her assault by choking Deeb with the Kendo Stick, but the latter blindsided her.

Serena managed to hold her own and hit a Detox on Shida, followed by locking in the Serenity lock. In the end, The Professor went wild as she smashed Shida’s knee with a steel chair. Serena then locked in the Cloverfield to pick up the win.

10-Man Tag Team Match

This tag team match was a wild affair which saw all the fighters go on a rampage.

In the beginning, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison impressed with their teamwork as they took down Kyle O’Reilly.

But after a chaotic match, Undisputed Elite defeated Brock Anderson, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson, and Varsity Blonds.

Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky

The marquee event of the night was the Ladder Match for the TNT Championship. The Spanish God attempted a risky 450 Moonsault on Sky, but couldn’t execute it perfectly. The thrilling contest saw Sky and Guevara going back and forth to the top of the ladder. But it was Scorpio Sky who managed to pull down the title.

