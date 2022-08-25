AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley Overcomes CM Punk To Be Crowned Undisputed Champion

AEW Dynamite universe witnessed the clash of the juggernauts on Wednesday, August 24, as World champion CM Punk battled interim champion, Jon Moxley, in a pay-per-view-quality bout on free television.

In an action packed-episode that showcased arguably the most colossal fight in the history of Dynamite, AEW decided to pool in the World Trios Championship tournament’s latest quarterfinal match and a fierce altercation between Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia.

The episode was a perfect setup for Sunday’s ‘All Out’ special episode of AEW. With huge titles on the line and some fierce feuds searching conclusion on September 4, Wednesday’s episode has hyped up the entire scenario in AEW.

So who was crowned the undisputed champion and what else happened on the night? Here are the complete highlights from a high-octane AEW episode:

Opening Segment: Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia Face-off

After tensions between Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia erupted last week, members of the Jericho Appreciation Society kicked off Wednesday’s show with an in-ring brawl. When Jericho tried to get Garcia to apologize for showing up last week, the young star retaliated by accusing his mentor of ruining a special moment between him and his idol, Bryan Danielson.

The tension rose as the American Dragon entered the ring, with Garcia refusing to choose between being a professional wrestler and a sports entertainer, eventually shoving Jericho. Danielson and Jericho had an intense verbal exchange that culminated in a challenge for a match at the ‘All Out’ event on Sunday.

1v1 Match: Jay Lethal vs Dax Harwood

As FTR prepares to team with TNT champion Wardlow to face Jay Lethal and two unnamed partners at All Out, Dax Harwood faced off against Lethal in a singles competition.

Lethal initially controlled the pace and later targeted Harwood’s left knee. He attempted a Lethal Injection but was too far away from the tag team champion. Harwood capitalized on Lethal’s hesitation by catching him with a slingshot Liger Bomb for a two-count. Dutt’s interference backfired, denying Lethal the victory. Counters and reversals gave way to the devious Lethal, who scored the tainted victory with a rollup and a handful of tights.

1v1 Match: Billy Gunn vs Colten Gunn

Veteran Billy Gunn was accompanied to the ring by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and squared off against his own son Colten Gunn in a one-on-one bout. Austin, the second-generation heel, benefited from interference from Stokely Hathaway, creating a distraction that allowed Colten to score a low blow and defeat his father via pinfall.

1v1 Match: KiLynn King vs Dr. Britt Baker

KiLynn King, who was born 30 miles from Dynamite host city Cleveland, attempted to upset Dr. Britt Baker of Pittsburg on Wednesday night. The back-and-forth battle saw King impress, as she usually does, before succumbing to the Lockjaw and falling short of her goal of defeating the loudmouth, egotistical heel. King tapped out and handed Baker the win via submission.

AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: CM Punk vs Jon Moxley

The Undisputed AEW World Championship Match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley billed as one of the most important matches in AEW history, was a one-sided squash match that raised more questions than answers.

Punk threw an early kick, reinjuring his foot and leaving him screaming in pain. Moxley took advantage, elbowed his opponent, and put him down with consecutive Death Riders for the decisive victory.

Moxley rejoiced as Punk limped away in the arms of referees and best friend Ace Steel. No one had predicted such an outcome, Moxley was now the undisputed AEW world champion.

Trios Title Tournament Match: Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs Death Triangle

Death Triangle’s All-Atlantic champion Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo squared off against IWGP United States Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in the AEW Trios Championship quarterfinals.

Death Triangle dominated early, wearing down Ospreay with a combo of punches and slams. Fletcher and Davis collaborated to attack Fenix, while Ospreay eliminated Penta and Pac to aid the heels in seizing the upper hand. A hot tag to Pac sparked a late comeback, culminating in a stunning double poison move that cleared the ring and allowed The Bastard and Ospreay to square off.

Pac responded moments later with an avalanche brainbuster after Ospreay delivered the Oscutter.

The Lucha Bros decimated Fletcher and Davis at ringside, but Ospreay countered the Black Arrow with his knees up. Pac regained his composure and delivered a picture-perfect moonsault from the ring post before being distracted by someone he mistook for Kip Sabian, only to be struck from behind by the box-wearing enigma.

With Pac on the ground and Penta on the mat, the heel trio thrashed Fenix before finishing him with an assisted Oscutter.

