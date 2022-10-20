AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley Retains Title after Hangman Page Suffered Horrific Injury

All Elite Wrestling returned to Cincinnati for a special edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, October 19. In an action-packed episode, AEW World champion Jon Moxley stepped into the ring to defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page. The black cloud of MJF and his quest for the title also hung over that titanic clash. The AEW Interim Women’s title was also on the line as champion Toni Storm battled nemesis Hikaru Shida. A ferocious trios match unfolded o the night with the Death Triangle getting their hands on Best Friends. Elsewhere on the night, veteran and ROH World champion, Chris Jericho was up against his biggest title contender Dalton Castle.

Find out what happened in this complete recap of the AEW Dynamite episode from Wednesday:

AEW Trios Title Match: Death Triangle vs Orange Cassidy and Best Friends

Just a few episodes ago, Orange Cassidy had escalated Best Friends’ conflict with Death Triangle by defeating PAC to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix of The Bastard and Lucha Bros battled Freshly Squeezed, Trent Berreta, and Chuck Taylor in the night’s opening match on Tuesday. The action-packed start promised assurance within Death Triangle, only for PAC and the Lucha Bros to successfully retain the belts thanks to a sit-out driver from Fenix to Berreta.

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs Toni Storm

Toni Storm was up to defend her AEW Interim Women’s World Championship against and former tag team partner Hikaru Shida on Tuesday night. In the fierce encounter, Shida scored many near-falls on Storm but was unable to put her away. The tenacious champion fought through the challenge and delivered her special Storm Zero to defend her championship successfully and secure the match.

After the match, both Shida and Storm were assaulted by Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel who stormed into the ring and unleashed havoc. Saraya came out and saved the babyfaces. She fought Baker through the crowd, away from the ring. Riho reappeared moments later, fighting off the heels before standing tall alongside Storm.

MJF and William Regal Squabble

William Regal approached Tony Schiavone in the ring for a promo, but MJF cut him off, eliciting a massive reaction from the fans at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The heel recalled his time as a WWE extra and the commitments that were made to him by Regal which were never fulfilled. He mentioned the terrible answer he received from the previous NXT general manager after reviewing his promos and performance. Regal, on the other hand, undercuts MJF by telling him he still had a lot to learn as a professional wrestler.

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs Dalton Castle

Chris Jericho continues his march through the parade of the previous Ring of Honor world champions in AEW and the night’s high-stakes battle; saw him defending his championship against Dalton Castle. An ambitious Jericho took the fight to Castle, but The Peacock persisted in the fight, giving The Ocho a more significant challenge than many expected. Late in the match, though, neither his German suplex nor his finisher was enough to put Jericho out. The champion bounced back, provided the Judas Effect, and defended his title.

AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page, MJF Threat

Local hero Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page in a grueling contest that tragically ended due to a horrific injury to the challenger. The battle began with a scuffle in the audience that spilled into the ring and ended with the bleeding champion furiously inciting his opponent to attack him. As the excitement grew late in the battle, a vicious clothesline from Moxley left Page unconscious, prompting ringside medic Doc Samson to stop the contest.

Moxley produced an impromptu promo to cut time and wished Page the best recovery. He also called out MJF, to battle him. The Salt of the Earth entered the ring with referee Bryce Remsburg and his poker chip, only to roll out and announce that he will cash in at Full Gear on November 19.

