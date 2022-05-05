AEW Dynamite Results: MJF Presents Mystery Opponent for Wardlow, Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion Crowned

This week’s AEW Dynamite included a star-studded card. In the Owen Hart Tournament qualifier, Jeff Hardy battled Bobby Fish in his first singles bout with the company while ROH Champion Deonna Purrazzo made her long-awaited AEW debut. In addition, MJF selected a mystery opponent for a match versus Wardlow on AEW Dynamite. Read on to know which of the mighty fell and who stood tall.

Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match)

The show kicks off with Bobby Fish and Jeff Hardy having a go at each and although Fish blocked multiple jawbreakers and kicks and chops down Jeff with a kick, Jeff soon recovers and applies the Swanton bomb to claim victory, following which The Young Bucks face off with The Hardys in the ring

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico

The Butcher attacks Jon Moxley as soon as he gets over the barricade, launching him into the barricade while the rest of his crew jumps the Blackpool Combat Club. Angelico binds up Bryan Danielson inside the ring, but he immediately escapes and is lit up with massive kicks and chops. After some rumbling, the BCC gain control and they all lock in submissions on an opponent to win.

Wardlow vs Mystery man

MJF presents a new opponent for Wardlow, who is revealed to be William Morrissey. However, MJF is left red-faced after Wardlow performs a powerbomb to gain victory.

Chris Jericho vs. Santana

The match is initially dominated by Santana but Jericho ultimately wins by pinfall with the Judas Effect, following which the Jericho appreciation society beat down Santana and Ortiz.

The Varsity Blondes vs. House Of Black

On AEW Dynamite, the House of Black quickly emerged and began decimating Varsity Blonds. Malakai Black quickly locked his gaze on Julia Hart. Hart was given a steel chair by House of Black to strike Brian Pillman Jr., but she was unable to do it. Black was forced to take off her eye patch as a result of this. Death Triangle, on the other hand, quickly interrupted the section, forcing House of Black to make a run for it.

Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match)

After a prolonged match which included an almost pinfall for Rey who was kicked out before the countdown, Martin gets dropped by Rey after missing a Nose Dive, winning the match for Rey.

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c) (Undisputed ROH Women’s World Championship Match)

The closing match of the night, Mercedes Martinez becomes the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion after winning by submission with a Dragon sleeper.

