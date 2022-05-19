AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe Qualifies for Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semis

AEW Dynamite featured an engrossing match card on Thursday night with multiple breathtaking bouts. Guesswork went on ahead of the show regarding the opponents of Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Chris Jericho and William Regal took on each other as AEW world champion “Hangman” Adam Page faced Konosuke Takeshita.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Samoa Joe vs Joker

After a nervous wait AEW fans and followers found out Samoa Joe’s opponent on the men’s side of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Samoa fought against Johnny Elite (formerly WWE’s John Morrison) in the quarterfinal. Joe eventually emerged as the winner and in the next encounter he will be up against the winner of Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

Hangman Page vs Konosuke Takeshita

AEW World Champion Hangman Page took on Japan’s Konosuke Takeshita in the non-title match. Page secured a win in the game. Notably, CM Punk joined the commentary position.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs The Workhorsemen

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland secured a win against The Workhorsemen’s JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

Wardlow Takes 10 Lashes from MJF

Wardlow had to suffer 10 lashes with a belt by MJF in order to get his hands on MJF at Double or Nothing.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The fight between Rey Fenix and Kyle O’Reilly turned out to be an exciting one and full of interesting moments. The match might have perfectly focused on both the wrestlers but eventually O’Reilly emerged as the triumphant.

Chris Jericho and William Regal Face-to-Face

A famous rivalry between Chris Jericho and William Regal got unfolded as both of them engaged in a verbal confrontation.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Britt Baker vs Maki Itoh

Dr. Britt Baker DMD mostly dominated the match to secure a victory against Maki Itoh. In the semifinal Baker will take on Toni Storm.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinals: Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy

Adam Cole secured his place in the final match of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament after registering a win against Jeff Hardy.

