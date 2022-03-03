AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan's Huge Announcement, 15-team Casino Battle Royale And CM Punk Falls Into The Trap

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite this Wednesday was packed with exciting segments and matches related to the build-up of the Revolution 2022 PPV this weekend. AEW president Tony Khan made a huge announcement on the March 2nd edition of Dynamite before the PPV. A massive six-man tag team match that included world champion “Hangman" Adam Page and No. 1 contender Adam Cole headlined the show.

In another highlight a 15-team Casino Tag Royale was held to determine the third team for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship at Revolution. In the women’s segment, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter squared off against Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez. The reigning champion is set to defend her title against Rosa in a blockbuster fight on Sunday’s PPV and much more.

Here are the results from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode:

The show started with a surprise announcement from Tony Khan that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor (ROH). He thanked the fans for keeping the company going through the pandemic before announcing two ROH originals who fought on that first show, but neither won that night. A re-match between Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels was set and the veteran competitors duelled once again to settle scores.

Bryan Danielson vs Christopher Daniels: Both veterans put on a superb show, until Danielson had enough of the to and fro. He used the triangle choke to defeat Daniels. Post-match Danielson vowed to stomp Jon Moxley’s head at the upcoming PPV and he proceeded to do the same to Daniels. Moxley entered the ring and cut a promo on Danielson ahead of their weekend fight.

Tag Team Casino Royale: 15 teams entered at timed intervals to win a third and final spot in the three-way Dance for the AEW Tag Team Championship. In the end, the Young Bucks eliminated Darius Martin to win the Casino Tag Team Royale.

In another highlight, CM Punk and MJF exchanged words ahead of their feud -defining main event at Revolution. But things got ugly soon, as Punk allowed himself to be suckered into the trap MJF laid for him with a kick below the belt and a Heatseeker. It didn’t end there as Wardlow and Shawn Spears appeared and produced a dog collar for their match at the PPV. MJF continued his onslaught on Punk, while FTR held off security, MJF then hanged Punk by the dog collar before Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara made the save, clearing MJF as medics checked on Punk.

Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa vs Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Jamie Hayter: Rosa and Martinez emerged winners in this hard-fought tag team fight. Martinez took out Hayter and Rebel and then Rosa hit the Fire Thunder Driver to pin the champion.

Wardlow vs Cezar Bononi: The unstoppable Wardlow was at his destructive best as he defeated Bononi with a series of Powerbombs for a pinfall victory. After the match Shawn Spears tried to smash Bononi with the chair, but Wardlow stopped him.

Adam Cole and Red Dragon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs “Hangman” Adam Page and Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds and John Silver): In the main event, Cole and Page started off for their respective sides, escalating to a back-and-forth in a six-man tag fight. In the end Page levelled Cole with a lariat, but he recovered soon enough to blast Reynolds with the Boom for the win.

