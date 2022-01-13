AEW Dynamite Results: Winner, Highlights from January 12

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returned with their weekly Dynamite (AEW Dynamite) episode, in which Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara kickstarted his title defence against Daniel Garcia. MJF once again dodged a match with CM Punk, however, Wardlow faced the future hall of famer, headlining Wednesday’s broadcast. Elsewhere on the show, a fourth singles fight gave Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb another chance to renew their fierce rivalry. Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin had their own showdown to settle scores.

Among the highlights, Lance Archer returned for the first time since October and Brody King made his AEW debut. Here’s a look at everything that happened on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Adam Cole kicked off the episode alongside Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Before the trio could say much of anything, the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler interrupted. Matt and Nick Jackson reminded them that AEW is their company and they are focused on regaining the tag team titles. On that note, The Best Friends - Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring and eventually led to a brawl. Kris Statlander provoked Cole, only to be taken out by Women’s champion Britt Baker.

CM Punk vs Wardlow: Punk got punished by the monstrous phenom which left him almost incapacitated. As Wardlow finally began his Powerbomb Symphony to end things, MJF appeared and urged him to continue the punishment. But another distraction by MJF allowed Punk to hit an inside cradle and steal a victory out of nowhere.

Dante Martin vs Powerhouse Hobbs: In the second match of the night, Martin defeated Hobbs with a nosedive, courtesy of Jay Lethal’s distraction at ringside.

Meanwhile, an enraged MJF revealed that CM Punk will battle Shawn Spears next week. AEW world champion “Hangman” Adam Page comes out asking for a new challenger, that brings out Dan Lambert and rants about the Hangman. Lance Archer also returned to the ring, beating down on Lambert, before driving Page into a chair to close the talk.

Hikaru Shida vs Serena Deeb: In the women’s side of things, Serena Deeb got the better of Hikaru Shiba by getting a one-leg submission finisher for the win. The attack ensued even after the match, After the match, as Deeb further attacked Shida with a kendo stick, referees and trainers had to intervene to chase her off.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs Matt Hardy: The back-and-forth match was mostly controlled by Hardy but as the match drew closer, Miedo eventually downed his opponent with Fear Factor for the hard-fought victory.

The Acclaimed vs Bear Country: The competitive match was settled with Bowens and Caster scoring the win with a Scorpion Death Drop.

Interim TNT Championship Match - Sammy Guevara vs Daniel Garcia: Guevara overcame the distraction by Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho at ringside and finished off Garcia with the Go To Hell and successfully retained his title.

