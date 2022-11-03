AEW Dynamite Results: Winners and Highlights From November 2 Episode

AEW Dynamite aired a highly engrossing episode on November 2. All Elite Wrestling built the foundations for its special pay-per-view event, Full Gear, on Wednesday.

Fans enjoyed the latest in-ring appearance from world champion Jon Moxley as he took on The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. The show also had a terrific three-way battle for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and a blockbuster match for the ROH World Television Championship between Samoa Joe and Brian Cage.

The latest instalment of AEW Dynamite wasn’t short on drama as it even had a sitdown interview featuring Saraya and Dr Britt Baker DMD.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the latest episode of AEW’s flagship show.

Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal

Darby Allin and Jay Lethal started to fight even before the bell could ring. Lethal, who was ably supported by Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, dominated the proceedings. Allin tried to fight back and even managed to hit a Coffin Splash in the corner. Lethal was very clinical and simply outclassed Allin. Jay Lethal ultimately did pick up the victory when he hit the Lethal Injection.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty

Lee Moriarty controlled the action for a considerable part of the match, but the resilient Moxley weathered the storm. Moxley resisted his motivated opponent through brute force. Moriarty even managed to hit a German suplex, but Jon Moxley got up quickly.

The action soon spilt outside, with Moriarty and Moxley engaged in a brutal back-and-forth. When Moxley tried to get a pinfall via a roll-up, Moriarty kicked him in the face. Moxley proved to be too strong for Moriarty as he eventually registered a submission victory by employing the Juji Gatame.

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs Colt Cabana

There was great excitement when Colt Cabana was revealed as Chris Jericho’s mystery opponent. Cabana fought very well and looked like he would register an upset victory. He even got a two-count after reversing Jericho’s offence as the latter moved to the ringside area to slow down Cabana’s momentum.

Jericho was helped by Jake Hager to a great extent. Towards the end of the match, Hager stopped Colt Cabana’s pinfall attempt. Cabana then shifted his attention towards Hager and Daniel Garcia. Although Cabana managed to take out both of them, he couldn’t stop Jericho from scoring the win. Jericho delivered the Codebreaker and retained the title in an impressive fashion.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs Luchasaurus vs Rey Fenix

This bout was a gruelling affair that featured edge-of-the-seat action and wasn’t for the faint-hearted. Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix attacked Luchasuarus to kick-start the proceedings. When Luchasuarus retaliated, the duo took him out with double dropkicks.

Luchasaurus fought back and landed some devastating strikes. The match turned brutal when Luchasaurus shoved Cassidy to the steel steps and took out Fenix with a chokeslam on a table at ringside. However, Luchasaurus lost out when Jack Perry made an appearance. In the end, Cassidy battled Fenix, who he levelled with the Orange Punch to register the pinfall victory.

