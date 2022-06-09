AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Losers and Highlights from June 8

Wrestling fans were treated to a terrific episode of AEW Dynamite which had plenty of drama and edge-of-the-seat action. Dynamite featured an interesting match card which included a Casino Battle Royale. The match determined who would challenge Moxley in the night’s main event. In a high stakes encounter, Death Triangle’s Pac faced-off The House of Black’s Buddy Matthews. Wednesday’s Dynamite also had a mouth-watering AEW Women’s Championship match between Thunder Rosa and Marina Shafir.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the June 8 episode of AEW’s flagship show.

Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, “Murderhawk Madman” Lance Archer, Eddie Kingston and Tony Nese kicked off the wild match. Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Swerve Strickland, Jake Hager, and Keith Lee entered the battle royale next. John Silver, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, The Gun Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) entered the contest in the next batch. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta also entered the contest to add to the madness. Finally, Andrade El Idolo entered the match as The Joker to complete the line-up of wrestlers. Soon the field thinned down to Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Dante Martin, and Wheeler YUTA.

O’Reilly and YUTA battled as the final two. O’Reilly emerged as the victor after he hit a devastating dragon screw through the ropes to eliminate YUTA.

All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Match: PAC vs Buddy Matthews

PAC and Buddy Matthews threw everything at each other in this brutal match. After an intense back-and-forth battle, PAC landed a Poisonrana followed by the Black Arrow to register a fine victory.

Hangman Page vs David Finlay

David Finlay fought valiantly as the two wrestlers traded some devastating blows. Finlay landed a brutal chop block to the back of Page’s leg and followed it up by hitting a spinning elbow strike from the middle rope. Page held his own under the barrage of Finlay’s attacks. Page took back control of the match by executing a powerbomb. Hangman Page finished the match with the Buckshot Lariat.

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Thunder Rosa was the overwhelming favourite to win this match against Marina Shafir. However, Shafir tried to challenge Rosa by landing brutal kicks and forearm strikes. Thunder Rosa fended off the attacks and counterattacked with a series of running dropkicks followed by a Northern Lights suplex. Rosa picked up the win via pinfall.

Jon Moxley vs Kyle O’Reilly

The main event of the night saw Casino Battle Royale winner Kyle O’Reilly take on Jon Moxley. This was a high stakes encounter with a shot at the interim AEW world title on the line. The match lived up to its billing as there was nothing to separate Moxley and O’Reilly. As the match progressed, both the wrestlers traded devastating blows. Moxley began to dominate the action in the latter half of the match and managed to lock O’Reilly in a submission hold.

Moxley finished off O’Reilly with the Paradigm Shift to win the match. He will now head to Forbidden Door event on June 26 to battle either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the interim AEW world title.

