AEW Dynamite Road Rager Results: Winners and Highlights From The June 15 Episode

Fans were treated to a mind-blowing Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite. The special edition of the AEW Dynamite featured a nerve-racking match card and high-octane action. The episode had plenty of drama as well with Jon Moxley confronting Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Face-To-Face. Dynamite also featured Dax Harwood taking on Will Ospreay in a terrific match. Later in the night, AEW Dynamite amped up the tension with a high-stakes Tag Team Championship Ladder match between Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

Chris Jericho and Ortiz kicked off the show with a Hair vs Hair match. The entire Jericho Appreciation Society was present at the ringside to support their leader. The match ended when Fuego Del Sol appeared out of nowhere and hit Ortiz with a baseball bat. This allowed Jericho to pick up the win. After the match, Ortiz grabbed the clippers and cut his own hair.

Wardlow vs. Security

Wardlow took on 20 security guards in an elimination-style match. The edge-of-the-seat match saw Wardlow fighting like a beast. After fending off the initial barrage of attacks, Wardlow systematically took out every opponent one by one. At one point of time in the match, Wardlow eliminated four men at once with a pin. Despite being outnumbered, Wardlow powerbombed his way to victory in an impressive fashion.

Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay started off strongly in this match. However, Harwood showcased great character and kept fighting back. As the match progressed, Harwood started to dominate and executed five German Suplexes in a row. Harwood powerbombed Ospreay and followed it up with the Oz Cutter, but still couldn’t finish off the match. Ospreay picked up the win ultimately when he hit Harwood with a running elbow strike.

Miro vs. Ethan Page

Miro and Ethan Page traded brutal blows in this match. There was nothing to separate the two wrestlers until Miro locked in the Game Over to pick up the submission win.

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

In the initial few minutes of the match, Baker sent Toni Storm head-first onto the apron. However, Storm fought back and an intense back-and-forth battle ensued. Later in the match, Storm injured Baker with a brutal hip attack. Storm hit a German Suplex and Storm Zero to finish off the match in an impressive fashion.

Jurassic Express (c) vs The Young Bucks (Ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships)

This was the main match of the night and it lived up to its billing as it had plenty of drama and edge-of-the-seat action. In the first few minutes of the match, Jungle Boy hit Matt Jackson with a devastating springboard hurricanrana to stop him from climbing the ladder. The two teams brutally attacked each other with everything they had. As the match progressed, The Young Bucks took complete control of the match. In the last few minutes of the bout, Luchasaurus tried to climb the ladder, but The Young Bucks sent him crashing through the double-decker tables set up at ringside. The Young Bucks then executed a BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy. Consequently, they climbed the ladder and retrieved the belts to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

