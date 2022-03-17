AEW Dynamite - St. Patricks Day Slam Results: Thunder Rosa Challenges Britt Baker for the Women’s Title Inside a Cage

AEW Dynamite’s special St. Patrick’s Day slam on Wednesday was action-packed as it featured two championship matches. The AEW Women’s World title was on the line as Thunder Rosa challenged Britt Baker in a steel cage match. In another championship fight, Scorpio Sky defended his TNT title against Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Wardlow. The Hardys made their in-ring debut at AEW with a fight against Private Party. Elsewhere on the show, a Trios match pit Adam Cole and ReDragon vs Adam Page and Jurassic Park and much more.

Here’s a recap of events from the March 16th episode of AEW Dynamite:

Jurassic Express, Hangman Page vs Adam Cole, ReDRagon: The match featured impressive spots, including a double Doomsday Device and a Triple moonsault, each by the participants. In the end, Cole and ReDragon defeated their opponents when Cole hit the Boom for a pinfall victory.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor: After a slew of strikes and near falls, Yuta’s aggression wasn’t effective in the end. Danielson tagged Moxley in and applied the Bulldog Choke for a win by submission.

In another highlight, the Jericho Appreciation Society – which consists of Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and Jake Hager, made their debut. The new group which was formed last week had a mission statement to “beat up pro wrestlers.” Jericho hyped himself as the biggest entertainer and claimed there would be no AEW without him. He closed their segment by saying this date commenced the era of the sports entertainer in the annals of AEW.

TNT Championship - Scorpio Sky (C, w/ American Top Team) vs Wardlow: After escaping Wardlow’s trio of Powerbombs, Scorpio Sky used a distraction from Shawn Spears and MJF’s Dynamite Diamond on Wardlow to roll up the big man for a win and retain the title.

The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen): The Hardy’s got the loudest reaction of the night when the Hardys landed a Swanton bomb for a raucous victory.

AEW Women’s World Championship - Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker: After a fantastic Mariachi entrance, Rosa kept her attack up as Baker tried to escape the steel cage. After a break both used steel chairs to knock each other out, the referee too got bumped before a powerbomb from Rosa sent Baker into the tacks. She got hit by a chair but shrugged it off to deliver a Fire Thunder Drive to win the title.

