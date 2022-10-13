AEW Dynamite: Winners and Highlights From October 12 Episode

AEW Dynamite aired a riveting episode on October 12. All Elite Wrestling ventured north of the border to Toronto for an episode of Dynamite for the first time. The much-hyped episode lived up to its billing and featured high-octane action. The latest instalment of Dynamite featured a terrific match card which included a blockbuster All-Atlantic Championship Match between Orange Cassidy and Pac.

Fans also enjoyed an epic third encounter between Bryan Danielson and Ring of Honor World champion Chris Jericho. Here are the highlights of all the action from the latest episode of AEW’s flagship show.

‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry vs Luchasaurus

In the first few minutes of the match, Luchasaurus sent Perry into the guardrail to gain an advantage. After surviving Luchasaurus’ assault, Jungle Boy fought back and smashed Luchasaurus through a table with a sunset powerbomb. Consequently, Christian Cage came down from commentary to run a distraction, which worked in Luchasaurus’ favour, leading to a two-count. Jungle Boy withstood the continuous attacks of Luchasaurus and managed to hit a Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Luchasaurus ultimately scored the win by landing a chokeslam from the top and a Burning Hammer.

Wardlow and Samoa Joe vs The Factory

This was one of the least impressive bouts of the night. War-Joe picked up an easy victory as they outclassed the Factory. The match ended when Wardlow went to the top rope and applied a senton on Nick Comoroto. Joe then applied the Coquina Clutch to pick up the victory.

Billy Gunn vs Swerve Strickland

The bout evolved into a back-and-forth contest as both wrestlers tried to gain the advantage over the other. As the match progressed, Strickland emerged as the dominant wrestler. In the end, Strickland did manage to roll up his opponent and hold on to the bottom rope to pick up the victory.

ROH World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

This bout was a gruelling affair that featured edge-of-the-seat action. ROH Pure champion Daniel Garcia interfered in the high-stakes match and made his way to the ring and appeared to prevent Jericho from utilizing his championship as a weapon. But fans were stunned when he smashed Danielson with the Pure title, which set up the win for Lionheart.

Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs Dr Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter

There was very little to choose between the two teams in this thrilling match for a long period of time. That was until Toni Storm came in and unleashed a barrage of strikes on her opponents. This changed the complexion of the match in the favour of Storm and Shida. In the end, Baker and Shida exchanged roll-ups before Hikaru Shida finally got the pinfall.

All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs Pac

This was the best bout of the night and enthralled the fans with riveting action. Pac and Orange Cassidy have feuded for a long time. So this bout was set up perfectly. The bout wasn’t for the faint-hearted as it featured some brutal moves. Pac dominated the proceedings for a large part of the match. Pac, his ear bloodied, applied the Brutalizer twice. But Cassidy escaped both times. Later, Pac tried to use the ring bell hammer, only to be stopped by Danhausen and referee Bryce Remsburg. The distraction allowed Cassidy to recover and deliver a devastating Orange Punch. Cassidy finished the high-stakes match via pinfall with an Orange Punch.

