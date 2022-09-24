AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results: Hangman Page Wins Golden Ticket for World Title’s No.1 Contender

AEW Rampage put out an absolutely enthralling episode of Grand Slam on September 23. The show had a massive line-up for a two-hour-extended episode, including some of the biggest names in Professional wrestling. The match card on the night included eight matchups, that featured a Golden Ticket Battle Royale to decide the world championship’s number one contender, a massive title showdown, and a few grudge matches. In a thrilling main event, Ricky Starks battled Powerhouse Hobbs late in the show.

The episode was an absolute crackerjack so sit back and fasten your seat belts as we dive into the complete highlights from the AEW Rampage episode of Grand Slam:

Opening Match: The House of Black vs Darby Allin and Sting

Rampage opened with Buddy Matthews and Brody King making their way into the ring, but Sting and Darby Allin wanted to waste no time and they assaulted them before they even got to the ring. As this was a no disqualification match, there were no tags involved, and needless to say, weapons were used significantly. The match was mayhem right from the start.

When it appeared like the House of Black was ready to prevail, The legendary wrestler Great Muta made an unexpected entrance. He spewed green mist into Matthews’ eyes, knocking him into Hart who sent him flying through a table at ringside. Sting broke free from his restraints and delivered his finisher to take the first win of the night.

Tag Team match: Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ange vs Action Bronson and Hook

As they made their way to the ring for a match against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Action Bronson performed Hook’s entrance theme live. Hook, as predicted, handled most of the in-ring work, with Bronson sometimes pitching in to earn a cheer from the audience.

Hook and Bronson won the match easily when both guys locked their opponents in Red Rum submissions at the same time. This wasn’t a Match of the Year contender, but it was a shockingly amazing effort from a non-athlete.

Tag Team Match: Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs War-Joe

The action began with Josh Woods and Wardlow. Mr Mayhem replied to Woods’ suplex attempt with two belly-to-bell suplexes of his own. He then delivered a spinebuster to Woods. At this moment, Samoa Joe and Tony Nese were tagged into the match. Nese attempted a powerful move from the top rope, but Joe evaded him. The Samoan Submission Machine then used Uranage and the Muscle Buster to secure an impressive victory by pinfall.

Singles Match: Jungle Boy vs Rey Fenix

The contest began with frantic intensity. Jungle Boy took the early lead with a dropkick on Rey Fenix. Fenix responded with a top rope arm drag followed by a springboard hook kick. Fenix then struck the driver in Death Valley for a two-count. He halted Jungle Boy in his tracks as he moved to the top rope for a huge move. The latter attempted a powerbomb, but Boy countered with a hurricanrana for a two-count. Jungle Boy finally scored the win with an inside cradle and registered a huge victory to his name.

Singles Match: Eddie Kingston vs Sammy Guevara

The grudge bout between Kingston and Guevara was up next. Before the bout, the Spanish God delivered a promo that played into some of the backstage turmoil. The Mad King quickly assaulted him and began annihilating his younger adversary.

While we witnessed the odd suplex or another normal move, the great majority of both men’s offensive consisted of blows and eye gouges. Kingston was declared the winner after three spinning back-fists and a submission. However, because he refused to relinquish the grip, a referee overturned the judgment and proclaimed Guevara the winner.

AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs Diamante

Diamante fought Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, and she was accompanied by rap legend Trina. Cargill grabbed the challenger flying off the turnbuckle at ringside and slammed her hard on the apron after an early flurry from her. She struck her finisher to extend her winning run to 38 games. Trina eventually turned on Diamante and punched her in the face. She lifted Cargill’s hand to join the Baddies in celebrating.

Golden Ticket Battle Royale for World Title’s No.1 Contender

The first guy to enter was Hangman Page, but he was ambushed by Andrade, Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. Page was saved by the Dark Order. Ari Daivari was the first star to be knocked out of the contest. Then there’s Danhausen. Cole Carter and QT Marshall were sent home. Hangman Page quickly removed Marshall.

The allies removed Jake Hager before Brian Cage defeated Chuck Taylor. Dalton Castle was on the verge of being eliminated until The Boys intervened. Castle then eliminated Cage, who was subsequently ejected by Daniel Garcia. Garcia was then eliminated by Lee Moriarty. Moriarty was defeated by Matt Hardy. Rush defeated Hardy and The Blade before eliminating him and Private Party.

The Butcher defeated Evil Uno, and Page exacted his vengeance. Satnam Singh saved Jay Lethal from elimination just as the latter was about to eliminate Penta. Rush and Hangman Page were the only contestants left at the finish of the bout. The latter scored the win on AEW Rampage with a Deadeye.

Main Event: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

The main event of the night was a grudge contest between Starks and Hobbs. The former Team Taz members had been involved in a deeply personal conflict for several weeks, which included a contest at All Out, so no love was lost. The powerhouse quickly took control and began bringing weapons into the ring. As Starks tried to recover, he pulled numerous chairs and tables from beneath the ring. After a hard-fought bout, Starks ultimately defeated his former comrade with his finisher.

