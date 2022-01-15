AEW Rampage, January 14, Friday: Jurassic Express Defend Their Championship, Former IMPACT Star Appears

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night arrived from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. It saw Jurassic Express defending their Tag Team Championships against John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. As the battle between The Super Elite and Best Friends raged on, Adam Cole was pitted against Trent. Meanwhile, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander, and Leyla Hirsch faced Penelope Ford, The Bunny, and Nyla Rose in a six-woman tag team match on the female roster.

Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage:

Adam Cole vs Trent Beretta

The AEW rampage started with a face off which ended with Cole defeating Trent. Britt Baker, ReDragon, The Young Bucks, and Brandon Cutler all appeared in Adam Cole’s corner as part of a supergroup.

Andrew Everett vs Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears came on top in this match against Andrew Everett where the former IMPACT Tag Team Champion was up against Spears of The Pinnacle. Andrew Everett looked solid early on but it was short-lived. Shawn Spears soon seized him and pinned him with the C4. Throughout Spears’ post-match promo, fans chanted “Wardlow."

Kris Statlander, Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch vs Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose

The main aim of this bout was to further the ongoing feud between Leyla Hirsch and Kris Statlander. Their tensions resulted in The Bunny and Penelope Ford rolling up Leyla Hirsch, and The Bunny and Nyla Rose finally defeating Red Velvet, Kris Statlander, and Leyla Hirsch.

Jay Lethal challenged Ricky Starks

Jay Lethal’s promo was exciting as he coupled it up with an awesome music that mirrored Randy Savage’s classic theme. According to Lethal, Starks was more concerned with his costume than with wrestling. Lethal then challenged Ricky Starks’ FTW Championship.

Jurassic Express defeats John Silver and Alex Reynolds

AEW World Tag Team Champions struggled initially as Jungle Boy and Alex Reynolds got things started for their squads quite well, but Jurassic Express quickly took over. In the end, Jungle Boy delivered a memorable blow to ringside to eliminate Silver, while Luchasaurus pinned Reynolds to retain their titles.

