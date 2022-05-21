AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson Team-up to Win

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage featured high octane action and some blockbuster matches. Red Velvet faced off against Kris Statlander in the final quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart tournament to see who would advance to face Ruby Soho in the next round. Last night’s episode also featured a mouth-watering match in which Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. Meanwhile, The House of Black battled Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Preston Vance in a wild trios match.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

The House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

Uno overpowered King early on, but King soon fought back. Both the teams engaged in an intense back-and-forth battle as other members of the team were tagged in and out at regular intervals. In the closing stages of the match, Brody King took down both Fuego Del Sol and 10. The brutal match came to an end when King hit Fuego Del Sol with the Ganso Bomb and pinned him to register a fine victory for The House of Black.

Shawn Spears vs. Big Damo

Big Damo was the mystery opponent for Spears. Big Damo tried to impose himself early on by rolling Spears into the ring and hitting a senton. However, Damo was simply outclassed by Spears as the match progressed. Spears ended the match by hitting a running knee followed by the C4 to register a fine victory.

Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

This was a terrific quarterfinal of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Kris Statlander dominated in early stages of the match as she pushed Red Velvet into the corner. As the match progressed, Red Velvet did manage to land some blows on Kris. At the end, Red Velvet tried to hit Statlander with a spinning kick. However, Statlander reversed it and went for The Big Bang Theory. Consequently, Red Velvet fended off Kris’ attack and rolled up her opponent. But Kris picked up the win when she managed to reverse the roll-up for the three-count.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

This was the marquee bout of the evening which saw Moxley and Danielson from Blackpool Combat Club taking on Sydal and Martin in a tag team match. This was a terrific match with high octane action which enthralled the audience.

Moxley and Danielson thrashed their opponents for the majority of the match. However, Martin tried to dominate the Blackpool Combat Club. Matin even headed to the top rope and hit Danielson with a devastating crossbody.

Martin’s heroics were not enough as Danielson and Moxley destroyed their opponents with elbow strikes. Finally, Moxley landed the Paradigm Shift on Martin to pick up the win.

