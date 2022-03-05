AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Defends TNT Championship in Three-way Challenge, Keith Lee Fights JD Drake

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night arrived from Orlando, Florida, the site for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view (PPV). Most of the segments of the final show before the weekend extravaganza were related to matches lined up for the PPV. The show also had Keith Lee making his Rampage debut with a big match against The Wingmen’s JD Drake, while Christian Cage took on Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Plus, there was the latest iteration of Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge and much more.

Here are the recaps, highlights, and results from the March 4th episode of AEW Rampage:

TNT Championship - Sammy Guevara (C) vs Andrade El Idolo vs Darby Allin: All three guys had a few different moments but Guevara had the high spots as he came back in with a flying senton to throw Allin out of the ring. He then followed it with a cover on Andrade to score the win and retain the TNT title.

Advertisement

In another highlight, Dan Lambert’s promo showed Scorpio Sky getting a TNT title match against Sammy Guevara next week on Rampage. While Paige VanZant signed an AEW contract at Revolution.

Keith Lee vs JD Drake: This was a relatively short match as Lee powered Drake up onto his shoulders for a huge power slam to get the win. After the match, Drake’s stablemates the Wingmen came out to attack Lee, but he dispatched the entire group easily.

The Professor’s Five Minute Challenge - Serena Deeb vs Leila Grey: Despite Grey’s efforts to run out the clock, Deeb won in less than a minute. She hit a brutal neckbreaker before locking Grey in a front face lock for the submission victory.

Christian Cage vs Ethan Page: Both superstars were working hard to get the win, in the end, Cage caught Page with the Killswitch to get a pinfall victory. This win earns him a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.