AEW Rampage Results: Winners and Highlights from September 17

This week’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage was stacked as two title matches – AEW Tag Team and TNT Championship being on the line. The Lucha Bros defended the tag team title against the recently returned Butcher and his partner, The Blade. Miro put the TNT Championship on the line against Fuego Del Sol.

AEW this week also featured Anna Jay’s return to action in the pay-per-view (PPV), while The Blade, and both Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega spoke about their upcoming match. Additionally, there was also a promo segment between Dr Britt Baker and Ruby Soho ahead of their title match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which is scheduled for next Wednesday.

AEW Tag Team Championship - Lucha Brothers (C) vs The Butcher and The Blade: The defending champions kicked off this week’s episode of Rampage and had the upper hand for most of the fight. The opponents took control for a while after the break and looked like they were going to finish Fenix off. Penta got up, but his mask came off in the process, nevertheless he was able to take out The Butcher with a superkick, before saving his partner and scoring the win.

The Bunny vs Anna Jay: After the usual back and forth, Anna Jay tried to make her comeback, but The Bunny was after her sore shoulder. In the end after evading the Queenslayer, The Bunny got out of the hold, but Jay ended up rolling her opponent for a pinfall win.

TNT Championship – Miro (C) vs Fuego Del Sol: The main event saw Miro defending his title against Fuego del Sol, in which his opponent also put his new car on the line for a shot at the title. Both wrestlers kept finding ways to counter each other before the TNT champion delivered a brutal superkick to retain the title as well as Fuego’s new car.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here