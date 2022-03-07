AEW Revolution 2022 Results: CM Punk Defeats MJF in Brutal Fight, Britt Baker Retains Championship; William Regal Makes Debut

The AEW Revolution PPV delivered what the fans had asked for as a string of matches saw new champions being crowned, stars claiming their revenge and betrayals which no one saw coming. Wardlow won the AEW Face of the Revolution ladder match, Eddie Kingston defeated veteran Chris Jericho, and CM Punk defeated MJF in a blood-soaked dog collar match. Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa to be crowned as the new AEW Women’s World Champion while Jon Moxley battled Bryan Danielson.

Here is the recap of AEW Revolution, March 6, 2022

Eddie Kingston defeats Chris Jericho: Despite a heel turn for Jericho in AEW, the veteran wrestler came out to a massive pop to commence AEW Revolution, but Eddie Kingston’s was way louder. The two wrestlers battled it out with the crowd supporting both of them. Kingston got the better of Jericho and won the match via pinfall.

AEW Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express defeats reDRagon and Young Bucks to retain titles: The Jurassic Express were able to successfully defend their titles despite being outnumbered by reDRagon and The Young Bucks teaming up for the clash. However, the confusion between the alliance saw its downfall as Jurassic Express escaped with the win.

Advertisement

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Winner - Wardlow

One of the anticipated matches in AEW Revolution was the Face of the Revolution Ladder match which saw Keith Lee vs Orange Cassidy vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks vs Wardlow vs Christian Cage. With Christian being no stranger to ladder matches in his illustrious career, the veteran wrestler was the first to bring out the ladder and get matters started right away. Orange Cassidy had his moments as well, including his signature moves and jumping off a ladder onto his opponents. Wardlow hit Starks with the powerbomb, jumped onto the ladder and won the match.

CM Punk defeats MJF (Dog Collar Match): In one of the goriest and most brutal matches ever witnessed in AEW, CM Punk got the better of MJF with some support from Wardlow. A match involving a dog collar where both wrestlers are tied to each other, both superstars falling on thumbtacks, submission holds and finishers. MJF was hit with the GTS by Punk after distraction from Wardlow, who in turn offered Punk MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring. Punk made the most of the ring to win the match via pinfall.

AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker defeats Thunder Rosa: Baker got the better of Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Championship as she had the support of Rebel and Jamie Hayter at ringside. Distraction from Baker’s support saw Rosa being knocked out with Baker retaining the AEW Women’s Championship.

Jon Moxley defeats Bryan Danielson: A clash where both wrestlers knew each other well enough and put on a classic show. Classic manoeuvres being pulled to submission locks to finishers, the match had it all. A bloody Moxley in the end managed to secure the pin after reversing Danielson’s submission lock. After the match, Danielson attacked Moxley and the two wrestlers brawled again. However, William Regal walked out, slapped both wrestlers, and told the two to shake hands.

AEW World Championship: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defeats Adam Cole to retain title: The main event of the match saw Adam Page defend his title against Adam Cole. The defending champion started off the match by throwing Cole out of the ring and ramming him into the ringside barricades. Cole fought back and had some support from Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, hitting Page twice with the Sunrise on the Floor, but the defending champion did not give up easily. The Dark Order came in to even matters out and that’s when Page took out Cole, and secured the win.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.