AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results: Winners and Highlights from June 26

The Forbidden Door special edition on Sunday treated the AEW fans to an excellent episode filled with high-octane action. The exit of veteran CM Punk due to a foot injury meant that AEW now required an interim champion. This issue was resolved on Sunday at the Forbidden Door as Hiroshi Tanahashi faced Jon Moxley in the main event of the interim AEW Championship. The episode featured a long and splendid card that had matches pitting AEW stars against the best of New Japan Pro Wrestling. The first-ever AEW Atlantic Champion was decided in a fatal four-way match.

Here are all the results and highlights from the action-packed AEW Forbidden Door:

Tag Team Match: Aaron Solo and QT Marshall Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

The opening bout on the buy-in saw Aaron Solo and QT Marshall taking on Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi in a tag-team match. This was a fast-paced contest which seemed unpredictable at times. After some back and forth action, the show registered its first win with Goto and Yoshi-Hashi defeating Solo and Marshall.

1 vs 1 match: Nick Comoroto vs Lance Archer

The following match pitted Nick Comoroto against Lance Archer. This kept The Factory in the ring for two consecutive battles and gave us two powerhouses going against each other. The two didn’t have much time to work, but they packed a lot of action into their match. Archer was able to take the win with his Blackout finisher in what was a brief but interesting battle.

Tag team Match: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee faced Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado in the third buy-in match of the episode. Swerve and Lee focused more on defence and had their backs towards the wall in the first half of the match. But as the match progressed they gained confidence and started returning some blows to Kanemaru and desperado. The final few minutes of the game were fast-paced and Lee and Swerve were able to seal the victory with some impressive double-moves.

Eight-man tag team match: Max Caste and The Gunn Club vs Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

The last Buy-in match featured a fierce eight-man tag team match. The ring was surrounded by the eight wrestlers who seemed to be all over the place. After some chaotic brawls, Caster and Billy were able to make a comeback and win after executing their finisher move, ‘Mic Drop’.

Triple Threat Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki vs Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino

The main show of the night began with Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki going against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino. From the time the bell rang, this contest was a feisty brawl. This contest was chaotic but entertaining. Through the midway of the match, Conti struck Umino with a bat, but it didn’t seem to slow him down. Guevara needed numerous superkicks and a headbutt from Suzuki to get him to release a Boston crab on Jericho. When the dust settled, Jericho used The Judas Effect to take home the victory. The win meant that Jericho’s team had a crucial advantage in the Blood and Guts match on Wednesday night, Dynamite.

ROH and IWGP Tag Team Titles Match: FTR vs Roppongi Vice vs United Empire

The much-awaited triple threat tag team match was finally underway with FTR, Roppongi Vice, and United Empire battling it out for the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Dax Harwood and Trent Berreta began as the legal team, therefore Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan were forced to watch from the sidelines at first. The match’s plot had changed a bit due to an injury. Harwood delivered an elbow drop on Romero in one of the early positions. He sank to his shoulder and rolled out of the ring, being escorted away. His shoulder was bandaged up when he returned a few minutes later to continue battling. Even with a possible injury, he was pushing himself throughout this match. After some gruelling action, FTR was able to win and add their third set of tag championships to their collection.

All-Atlantic Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Pac vs Clark Connors vs Miro vs Malakai Black

As the match started Black and Pac paired up to take on each other while Miro took on Connors, but those pairings did not last forever. They eventually switched opponents and even worked together at times to take out a considerable threat. When Connors used a Spear to send Miro through a table, he got a big cheer. For a brief while, the audience yelled his name before Pac took him out. Pac nailed Black with a vicious 450 and secured the win by locking Connors with the Brutalizer.

Trio match: Dudes with Attitudes vs The Bullet Club

In a trios battle, the Young Bucks and El Phantasmo faced Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi with nothing but their dignity on the line. Sting assaulted the Bullet Club with a big dive from the stage as they came out. Hikuleo attempted to intervene on The Bullet Club’s behalf, but the referee was distracted at the time. The Stinger recovered swiftly and made a quick tag into the contest. Takagi was able to secure the victory for his team by pinning Connors.

AEW Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa vs Toni Storm

Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa exchanged handshakes to demonstrate sportsmanship before locking up for the AEW women’s championship. Both these fighters made sure to put their skills to the test early in the match with some fast-paced exchanges. Rosa retained the championship with one of Dustin Rhodes’ famous spinning suplexes in an unexpected ending. She pinned Storm to register a famous victory.

IWGP US Title: Orange Cassidy vs Will Ospreay

OC started by dodging a dropkick and hitting a shoulder tackle, but Ospreay is just as quick on his feet, so they were able to have a nice exchange of takedowns all while Cassidy kept his hands in his pockets. OC began by avoiding a dropkick and landing a shoulder tackle, but Ospreay is just as quick on his feet, so they were able to exchange takedowns while Cassidy kept his hands in his pockets.

Except for the first few seconds, Cassidy was on fire and worked hard. As the match progressed Cassidy missed many opportunities to finish the bout, but Ospreay eventually put him aside to take home the IWGP US title.

Forbidden Door special match: Zack Sabre Jr vs Claudio Castagnoli

When Bryan Danielson revealed his inability to participate at the Forbidden Door, he promised a good replacement to fight Zack Sabre Jr. Needless to say, Claudio Castagnoli was a perfect replacement for this bout.

The former Cesaro ran at Sabre and immediately hit a huge uppercut followed by a Neutralizer, but he was unable to win. It took some time for ZSJ to heal and begin his comeback. Castagnoli won with a powerbomb after a tremendous sequence to make a victorious AEW debut.

IWGP World Title Fatal 4-way match: Page vs Okada vs White vs Cole

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way was next, with Jay White defending the title against Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Page. While Okada focused on White, the Adams teamed up and battled outside the ring. Hangman and Okada double-teamed White after taking down Cole. The two BC friends attempted to devise a game plan at ringside, but they took too long and were ambushed.

White and Cole abandoned their partnership when it became evident that they would have to battle. All four guys then engaged in a series of near-falls and tried their finishing moves. In the end, White managed to pin Cole to win the IWGP World Title.

AEW World Title Main Event: Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

The main event of the night was the bout between AEW’s Jon Moxley and NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi to determine an interim AEW World Champion.

When they began trading strikes, it became evident that Moxley had a little advantage as a brawler. Tanahashi looked to gain control whenever they returned to the mat to wrestle. During the course of the match, Moxley got a severe knock on his forehead which was bleeding continuously. This led to several huge blood spots forming at the ringside.

After surviving multiple near-falls, Moxley ultimately defeated Tanahashi with the Paradigm Shift to win the interim AEW World championship.

