AFC Champions League 2021 FC Goa vs Persepolis: Coach's Words, Suspensions, What to Look Forward to

FC Goa move into the second leg of the group stage of AFC Champions League 2021 on Friday with a tough test against Iran’s Persepolis. Currently FC Goa stand third in their group consisting of Al Wahda (UAE) and Al Rayyan (Qatar) apart from the two taking on each other on Friday. Goa have two points from three games so far. They held both Al Wahda and Al Rayyan to goalless draws while they lost 2-1 to last edition’s runner-up Persepolis. Edu Bedia scored FC Goa’s first goal in the ACL, which was a historic moment because it was the first goal for an Indian team in the competition in its current format. Now FC Goa go up against Persepolis once more in the return leg.

The test against Persepolis is expected to be even tougher given that the two have played each other just a couple of days ago and Persepolis would study the Indian team even better and come more and more prepared. FC Goa had knocked the Iranian heavyweights by scoring first against them but Persepolis hit back with two quick goals to take the advantage. After they tried hard in the first half and had their chances in the second half too but Goa held on while Persepolis were also happy to just see off the game.

As they go against each other again, they will want to exploit each other a bit more given they may have a better understanding based on first-hand experience. Persepolis know that they can have more of the possession with ease and their quick movement between the lines can trouble Goa. Also Goa’s right channel with Seriton on the back was pressured quite a bit by the team in the first leg, so it will be interesting to see if they target that flank again or change the strategy. Persepolis also attempted to switch the flanks quickly through one good cross and will look to do more of the same.

Coming to Goa, if there is one thing Juan Ferrando has shown in the ACL, it is his tactical astuteness. He has studied the opponents well and has set up his team to their own strengths as well as to thwart the attempts of their opponents. Ferrando’s incessant focus on playing the space instead of the men showed in the second half against Persepolis when the FC Goa players were able to hold their shape and focus on working their respective spaces instead of running behind the movement of the Persepolis players.

Facing Persepolis again, FC Goa will have to be even smarter and navigate their way through the game with a very keen tactical understanding of what is to be executed on the pitch.

WHAT THE COACHES’ SAID AHEAD OF THE GAME

Juan Ferrando: “It can be tricky for all the teams to play six games in 20 days but it has not been that big of a problem for us. We need proper preparation after each matchday so that we can participate with the best possible condition."

Yahya Golmohammadi: “Before our game against Goa, everyone thought they were a weak side. But they’re not. They have shown good quality and are playing very well, coherently, with high intensity and with heart."

SUSPENSION

FC Goa’s Edu Bedia will be suspended for the game after picking up his second yellow card of the competition in the first leg of the game against Persepolis. Also, Edu Bedia is injured and Ferrando said that even though it’s not serious, it will be looked after. However, Alexander Romario Jesuraj will be back after serving his suspension. With Bedia suspended, Princeton Rebello is likely to find a place in the starting XI. It will be interesting to see if Ferrando rotates his players given that the team is playing six games in just 20 games and fatigue can be a factor.

FREE-KICKS THE MANTRA?

FC Goa scored their first goal in the competition against Persepolis and it came through a free kick. Brandon Fernandes took an inch-perfect free kick and Bedia got to the end of it and headed it in. Persepolis have so far conceded only two goals and both have come in a set piece situation. It seems like Ferrando had studied that about his opponents and free kicks were taken by FC Goa in order to exploit that.

Ahead of the second leg, the Persepolis coach was wary of that and said, “We will try to focus well on defending free-kicks so that it is not seen as a weakness for Persepolis. The two goals we conceded from set-pieces were very rare and the fact that they happened twice may be a cause for concern. However, we need to address this issue with more practice and will remain focused."

