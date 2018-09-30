English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AFC U-16 Championship: India Deserve to be in Quarter-finals, Says South Korea Coach
Ahead of India's quarterfinal clash against his side in the ongoing AFC U-16 Championship, South Korea head coach Kim Jung Soo credited the Indian side for being "deserving quarter-finalists".
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
Kuala Lumpur: Ahead of India's quarterfinal clash against his side in the ongoing AFC U-16 Championship, South Korea head coach Kim Jung Soo credited the Indian side for being "deserving quarter-finalists".
In the official press conference, Kim said, "India deserve to be in the quarter-final stages and each team that has qualified for the quarter finals should be considered as favourites."
"Each and every team has prepared under the same circumstances, but the Indian team has done well for themselves in the group stages," he certified.
Soo heaped praise on the Indian defence line that has not conceded so far in the tournament, saying: "The Indian defence line does its job well and I give them credit for keeping three clean sheets in the three matches of the group stages."
The Indian defence has held out the likes of Iran and Indonesia thus far and is looking to do the same against Korea Republic, who have scored 12 goals in the competition, including a 7-0 mauling of Afghanistan in the group stages.
However, the Indian team will be without their central defender Bikash Yumnam, who will be missing the quarterfinal owing to a double booking.
The quarter-final tie will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD, 6:15 PM onward on Monday, October 1.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
