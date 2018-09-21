AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam

Captain Vikram Singh’s 86th-minute penalty was enough to give the India U-16 side a 1-0 win over Vietnam in their opening Group C encounter at UM Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.India dominated the possession in the match and had more than a few chances to open the scoring, but could only manage find the back of the net from 12 yards out when Singh struck after being brought down in the penalty box.The Indian Colts could have gone ahead in as early as the 8th minute when Gurkirat found Vikram Singh was found inside the box but the latter’s shot was unfortunately off target.A short while later Ricky Shabong had a chance to break the deadlock, but like Vikram his shot was off target. Vietnam, however, initiated their own counter-attacks frequently, but the Indian defence paired with Niraj Kumar’s goalkeeping held them at bay.Bibiano Fernandes’ boys continued to dominate proceedings and Gurkirat tried his luck with a shot from distance that was saved by the Vietnam goal keeper. 10 minutes later, Ravi found Vikram with a good cross inside the box, but he once again failed to finish and shot over the bar.Vietnam almost fell prey to a howler in the 40th minute when an attempted pass back to the custodian was intercepted by Ravi’s incessant pressing. The Vietnamese goalkeeper timed his sliding tackle to perfection to deny Ravi.With India wasting plenty of chances in the opening exchanges, both sides went into the break with the score at 0-0.The second half saw India continue to take the game to their opponents, as they created chances early on but just as the case was in the first half, they failed to convert.Coach Bibiano introduced Lalchhanhima Sailo just after the hour mark in place of Ricky Shabong and he almost had an immediate effect, only to see his shot sail wide.Five minutes later, Sailo had another chance to open the scoring with the opposition keeper at his mercy, but his attempt was thwarted.The pacey Vikram continued to trouble the Vietnamese defense, and was brought down in the 83rd minute inside the box which led to India earning a penalty kick. The skipper found the back of the net in the 86th minute to break the deadlock and give India the crucial lead.India held on in the final minutes, to register a morale boosting win to kick start their campaign before they take on the continental powerhouse Iran on September 24.