    1-MIN READ

    Afghan Cricketer In Hospital After Positive COVID-19 Test

    Afghanistan cricketer and Brisbane Heat import Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been taken to a Queensland hospital after testing positive for COVID19.

    GOLD COAST, Australia: Afghanistan cricketer and Brisbane Heat import Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been taken to a Queensland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The 19-year-old spinner, the worlds No. 2- ranked Twenty20 international bowler, was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after arriving in Australia last week.

    Mujeeb reported symptoms of the illness and has since been placed in the care of Queensland Health to complete his recovery.

    The news comes a week out from the Heats season opener against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra and means Mujeeb will almost certainly miss Brisbanes two matches in Australia’s capital.

    Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said Mujeeb’s welfare

    was the primary concern.

    He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after, Svenson

    said.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
