Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Best XI, Dream11 Picks, Team News, How to Watch LIVE

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

June 4, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Best XI, Dream11 Picks, Team News, How to Watch LIVE
Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in match 7 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on Tuesday. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka lost their opening World Cup match against Australia and New Zealand respectively and would be eager to open their account and take 2 important points from the match.

While Afghanistan had put up some resistance against an in-form Australian side and would take some confidence from the outing, Sri Lanka had folded like a pack of cards and lost by 10 wickets to the Kiwis, continuing their woeful run.

Match Details

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff at 3pm IST. It will be telecast on Star Sports in India and live streaming of the World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar.

Team News

Afghanistan are not expected to make many changes to the side that gave a decent display of their skills against Australia in the World Cup opener as they continue to bank on the trio of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Adil Rashid to come good. At the top of the order, the team would hope Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib can convert starts into big scores.

Sri Lanka is also not looking to make major changes to the first XI, despite being completely outplayed by New Zealand, with the team being trusted to come good after the initial setback, in which neither the batting unit nor the bowling lineup could do anything.

Predicted XI

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghulabdin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran and Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera(WK), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Udana Usuru, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Dream 11 Picks:

Batsmen: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmat Shah, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Angelo Mathews, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Ghulabdin Naib (VC)

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman
