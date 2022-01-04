CHANGE LANGUAGE
AFI Postpones National Youth Athletics Championships
AFI Postpones National Youth Athletics Championships

Representative Image (Twitter Photo)

Athletics Federation of India postponed the National Youth Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that the National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely following the postponement of the Asian Championships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Youth Championships was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.

“AFI wants to inform that 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

“In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said.

first published:January 04, 2022, 17:40 IST