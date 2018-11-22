English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
African Great Didier Drogba Retires From Football
Ivory Coast and Chelsea great Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday after a 20-year career.
Didier Drogba | Image: Twitter
London: Ivory Coast and Chelsea great Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday after a 20-year career.
The 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League, while he is also Ivory Coast's all-time record goalscorer with 65.
Drogba most recently played for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League.
"I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
"If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into a reality."
Drogba played club football in six different countries in total, with the majority of his success coming in France and England.
He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2006-07 and 2009-10, netting 104 times in the English top flight in total, and also scored a dramatic late equaliser when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the Champions League final six years ago.
Drogba's last game was Phoenix's 1-0 loss to Louisville City in the USL Cup final on November 8.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
