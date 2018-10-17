GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After 22 Defeats, Gibraltar Claim Second Straight Win

Little Gibraltar rounded off a memorable few days by beating Liechtenstein 2-1 on Tuesday to grab their second consecutive competitive win after a previous run of 22 defeats.

AFP

Updated:October 17, 2018, 2:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After 22 Defeats, Gibraltar Claim Second Straight Win
Little Gibraltar rounded off a memorable few days by beating Liechtenstein 2-1 on Tuesday to grab their second consecutive competitive win after a previous run of 22 defeats.
Loading...
Little Gibraltar rounded off a memorable few days by beating Liechtenstein 2-1 on Tuesday to grab their second consecutive competitive win after a previous run of 22 defeats.

Having claimed their first-ever victory in a competitive international with a 1-0 success in Armenia on Saturday, the Gibraltans came from behind to edge out Liechtenstein.

Second-half strikes from George Cabrera and Joseph Chipolina cancelled out Dennis Salanovic's early opener for the visitors on the Iberian Peninsula.

Since Gibraltar joined UEFA in 2013, they have suffered a series of heavy defeats, losing to Poland 8-1 and 7-0 and 7-0 against Germany and the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Their worst defeat was a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Belgium in World Cup qualifying in 2017.

But now they will be dreaming of qualifying for Euro 2020 through the Nations League -- they sit just three points behind leaders Macedonia in Group 4 of League D.

Elsewhere, Georgia secured promotion to League C, and a place in the play-offs for the European Championship, with a 3-0 victory in Latvia.

Ukraine also booked at least a play-off spot as Ruslan Malinovsky scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic which wrapped up promotion to League A.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...