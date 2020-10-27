After 7-year Gap, Pakistan Women's National Football Team is Back to Training Camp

Pakistan senior women's national football team got back to action after a massive gap of seven years as the Pakistan Football Federation organised a training camp and posted about the same on social media on Monday. The federation has been unable to function properly and is currently being run by an ad-hoc committee, which has been appointed by FIFA.

The senior national women's football team has been out of action and last played in the SAFF Women's Championship in November. Their last official match was against Bhutan that they won 4-1. Since then the women's team did not play and register in any official tournament after which FIFA banned them for inactivity.

Their three-year suspension was lifted in December 2018 but they are yet to play a single match. Since 2014, this is the first time the women's team has got together for a training camp.

The senior women's team in not ranked currently according to the latest FIFA rankings (August 14, 2020) while India are ranked 55th in the world.

Despite the senior team's inactivity, the U-16 and U-19 teams participated in the AFC Qualifiers 2019 in their respectively categories.

Not only the women's team, Pakistan senior men's national football team was also inactive between 2015 and 2018 and have no official record of matches.

The Pakistan football federation took to social media to post photos from the women's training camp and wrote, "Down but never out! You just can't keep #Pakistan out of the game! After almost 7 long years of inactivity the Pakistan Women's Football Team is back in action for the National Training camp!"

They called the training the beginning of a new era in Pakistan.