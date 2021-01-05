After A Short Winter's Nap, PGA Tour Starts 2021 In Hawaii

PGA TOUR

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $6.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.34 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last tournament: Viktor Hovland won the Mayakoba Classic.

Notes: The 42-man field is the largest for the Tournament of Champions. Because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 schedule, the field is for PGA Tour winners and anyone who qualified for the Tour Championship. … Sixteen players in the field did not win a tournament last year. … Abraham Ancer and Scottie Scheffler will be the first players who compete at Kapalua without having won on the PGA Tour. … Dustin Johnson makes his first start since winning the Masters in November. … Among those eligible, Rory McIlroy, Jim Herman and Tyrrell Hatton are the only ones who are not playing. Herman is recovering from COVID-19 . … Justin Thomas has won the tournament two of the last four years. … Three players in the field are not yet eligible for the Masters Andrew Landry, Nick Taylor and Richy Werenski. … Johnson’s lead at No. 1 in the world is the largest to start the year since McIlroy in 2015. No one since Tiger Woods in 2009 has stayed No. 1 from January through December. … The tournament is selling limited tickets (no more than 200 expected), but those fans will only be allowed at seating areas near the 18th green.

Next week: Sony Open.

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 16-19.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Matt Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 16-19.

Race to Dubai winner: Lee Westwood.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 21-23.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last tournament: Trey Mullinax won the Orange County National Championship.

Next tournament: Lecom Suncoast Classic on Feb. 18-21.

Points leaders: Will Zalatoris.

