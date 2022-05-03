After Athletes Highlight Poor Facilities at Meghalaya Games 2022, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Swings into Action

After social media posts of soiled bathrooms, leaking roofs and unhygienic conditions of the accommodation facilities for the participants of the ongoing Meghalaya Games 2022 were sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister by the athletes to highlight the poor management, the CM Conrad Sangma visited the facilities to take stock of the things and ordered the athletes be moved to a hotel for better facilities.

“After receiving photographs of the poor state of accommodation for our sportspersons in Shillong for the Meghalaya Games, I inspected the venue personally to take stock of the situation. Very sad to see the arrangements made. I have strictly directed the officials to take immediate action” stated the CM.

Most of the athletes while expressing their concerns to the CM narrated their ordeal with unhygienic toilets and washrooms with no water supply. They also pointed out that both male and female participants were lodged in the same accommodation in Shillong. The athletes and their support staff taking part in the Games had also took to social media to highlight the ‘pathetic’ conditions of the venues.

Saw the pictures of arrangements made for accommodation of our sportsperson in Shillong. Not acceptable at all. Have asked the officials to immediately take action and rectify.— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 2, 2022

“The boys messaged me directly and communicated their apathy. I immediately ordered that they should be shifted to the hotel. I am not happy with the arrangement. This is not good at all. Things should have been arranged properly before,” added the CM.

After receiving photographs of poor state of accommodation for our sportspersons in Shillong for the Meghalaya Games, I inspected the venue personally to take stock of the situation. Very sad to see the arrangements made. Strictly directed officials to take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/hz8bZBR5D7— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 2, 2022

Sangma also visited the venues of the Meghalaya Games 2022 in Shillong to take first hand stock of the arrangements. Meanwhile, the organizing committee of the Games has refuted the allegations saying that the athletes were using ‘disallowed toilets’ which are under renovations, instead of using the ‘clean’ bio toilets.

“Prior to the games, during inspection with the field officer of JNS - Organising Committee - decided not to use these flawed toilets which have not been used since a long time and are likely to be demolished under the present renovation,” a statement from co-chairman of Meghalaya Games 2022 Organising Committee, John F Kharshiing read.

The 4th edition of Meghalaya Games 2022 is underway as part of the 50th Statehood Day Celebrations at various sports facilities in Shillong. A total of over 2,500 athletes from 19 different disciplines are participating in the event. The Games will conclude on the 7th of April.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre at NEHU is host seven disciplines – Archery, Athletics, Men’s football, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Karate, and Table Tennis. NEIGRIHMS will be host to the Basketball events and the Mawlai Mawroh Indoor Hall will feature boxing. Mawlai Madan Heh will be the venue for women’s football up to the semi-finals, with the medal matches to be held at SAI. Golf will be held at the iconic Shillong Golf Course. Golf is one of five disciplines that have been added to this edition of the Games, the others being Football, Gymnastics, Weightlifting and Cycling.

