English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
After CWG High, Paddlers Leave for World Championships
After tasting unprecedented success at the Commonwealth Games, the Indian table tennis team left in two batches for the World Championships to be held in Halmstad, Sweden from April 29 to May 6.
File image of Manika Batra.(Image: AP)
New Delhi: After tasting unprecedented success at the Commonwealth Games, the Indian table tennis team left in two batches for the World Championships to be held in Halmstad, Sweden from April 29 to May 6.
The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has retained the same team as the one that competed in the Gold Coast Games. The team, led by Sharath Kamal, will be training at Varberg from Thursday until the competition begins on April 29.
Sharath said that both teams will try to live up to their rankings.
"Our men's team is ranked 10th and women 14th. We also know the expectations have soared after our CWG success. But the worlds are a different ball game. Yet, we will give our best and I would be happy if we try to reach a top-12 spot. Anything else, we will consider as a bonus," he said.
Manika Batra, who was a part of the first batch that left on Tuesday, was confident of performing well.
"I am in good touch and our team spirit is really good after what we did at Gold Coast. But CWG is past and we have to live in the present. The world championships will give us a kind of experience that will help us all in the future," said Manika.
Coach Massimo Costantini, too, was upbeat but cautioned saying that India will have to think about improving their positions.
Most importantly, they have to maintain their rankings. The top fields will be on view in Sweden and the players are aware of the job at hand, said the coach.
Team:
Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, A. Amalraj, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty.
Women: Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe and Suthirta Mukherjee.
Coaches: Massimo Costantini and Arup Basak.
Also Watch
The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has retained the same team as the one that competed in the Gold Coast Games. The team, led by Sharath Kamal, will be training at Varberg from Thursday until the competition begins on April 29.
Sharath said that both teams will try to live up to their rankings.
"Our men's team is ranked 10th and women 14th. We also know the expectations have soared after our CWG success. But the worlds are a different ball game. Yet, we will give our best and I would be happy if we try to reach a top-12 spot. Anything else, we will consider as a bonus," he said.
Manika Batra, who was a part of the first batch that left on Tuesday, was confident of performing well.
"I am in good touch and our team spirit is really good after what we did at Gold Coast. But CWG is past and we have to live in the present. The world championships will give us a kind of experience that will help us all in the future," said Manika.
Coach Massimo Costantini, too, was upbeat but cautioned saying that India will have to think about improving their positions.
Most importantly, they have to maintain their rankings. The top fields will be on view in Sweden and the players are aware of the job at hand, said the coach.
Team:
Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, A. Amalraj, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty.
Women: Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe and Suthirta Mukherjee.
Coaches: Massimo Costantini and Arup Basak.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert