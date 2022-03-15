After Dancing to Kacha Badam, PV Sindhu Takes Up the Mayakirriye Challenge

It’s not just the badminton court where PV Sindhu likes to show off her dance moves. The two-time Olympic medalist can also shake a leg on the street. In a recent reel shared by Sindhu on her Instagram page, she can be seen dancing to the beats of a Tamil song by Anirudh, as part of the viral Mayakirriye challenge.

“Dance is the joy of movement,” Sindhu wrote while using hashtags “live life to the fullest", “love the life you live" and “reel it feel it".

In the clip shared by her, Sindhu is seen in a casual blue denims and pink jacket which she topped it up with a white cap. With a radiant smile on her face, Sindhu elegantly grooves to the viral song and nails the challenge.

The Mayakirriye song has already prompted many social media users to show their moves as part of the challenge. And it seems like PV Sindhu never hesitates to take up any challenge, be it on the court or the dance floor.

Advertisement

Adding to the growing popularity of the Mayakirriye challenge, Sindhu’s video garnered more than 2 lakh likes within a day of being posted on Instagram. Actress Hansika Motwani, who also had taken part in the challenge, appreciated Sindhu’s performance through the comment section and wrote “Love it.”

Meanwhile, others were left captivated by Sindhu’s charm and could not resist dropping heart emoticons for the badminton star. “Always my favourite,” wrote one user.

“So lovely,” read one of the comments.

Notably, this is not the first time that the badminton star has taken up a dance challenge. Earlier, Sindhu was seen dancing to the tunes of viral Kacha Badam song. Then too, Sindhu had aced the challenge with her flawless moves. Sindhu had also displayed her off-court talent by dancing on the Nigerian singer Ckay’s song ‘love nwanti’ in another video uploaded on her Instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CV-HAB7gmZN/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=07ae9d80-54aa-4340-bc50-8cb9647de77d

From love nwanti, kacha badam to now Mayakirriye, PV Sindhu surely knows how to keep her fans captivated through her performances.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.