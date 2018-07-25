GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
46Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
28Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
64Seats
Others

OTH

Others
50Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

After Four Year Absence From Tournament, Serena Williams to Play Rogers Cup in August

Serena Williams has been given a wild card entry into the Rogers Cup, the Canadian WTA Premier 5 event.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 25, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Four Year Absence From Tournament, Serena Williams to Play Rogers Cup in August
Serena Williams. (AFP)
Loading...
Serena Williams has been given a wild card entry into the Rogers Cup, the Canadian WTA Premier 5 event.

Williams, who last played in the tournament in 2014 when she reached the semifinal will feature in it after losing the Wimbledon Ladies final to German Angelique Kerber in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Eugene Lapierre, tournament director of the Rogers Cup said in a statement, "We are, of course, very pleased to be able to announce the participation of Serena Williams. After announcing our player list a few weeks ago, we were only missing Serena to complete our dream tournament. Serena has impressed everyone with the speed at which she was able to return to a high level of play. She has always been a fighter and she is proving it once again."

Williams returned to active competition this season after taking a break from Tennis during her pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter in September 2017.

The American athlete recently tweeted about her frustration at being drug tested by US doping chiefs more than other athletes, calling it "shocking" and suggesting "discriminaton."







Williams had previously arrived at this year's Wimbledon on the back of a report which revealed her anger about an unannounced test in June, where the tester refused to leave her Florida house. She said at the time she had been tested five times in June, compared to once or no tests for some of her compatriots. Athletes returning from a long absence are often the subject of repeated drug tests, as they are seen as part of a higher-risk category than athletes in the flow of regular competition.

However Williams, who holds the record for having the most major trophies in the professional era reiterated that she was ready to do "whatever it takes to have a clean sport."

The Rogers Cup begins at the IGA Stadium in Montreal on August 3.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...