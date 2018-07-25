After Four Year Absence From Tournament, Serena Williams to Play Rogers Cup in August

...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Serena Williams has been given a wild card entry into the Rogers Cup, the Canadian WTA Premier 5 event.Williams, who last played in the tournament in 2014 when she reached the semifinal will feature in it after losing the Wimbledon Ladies final to German Angelique Kerber in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Eugene Lapierre, tournament director of the Rogers Cup said in a statement, "We are, of course, very pleased to be able to announce the participation of Serena Williams. After announcing our player list a few weeks ago, we were only missing Serena to complete our dream tournament. Serena has impressed everyone with the speed at which she was able to return to a high level of play. She has always been a fighter and she is proving it once again."Williams returned to active competition this season after taking a break from Tennis during her pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter in September 2017.The American athlete recently tweeted about her frustration at being drug tested by US doping chiefs more than other athletes, calling it "shocking" and suggesting "discriminaton."Williams had previously arrived at this year's Wimbledon on the back of a report which revealed her anger about an unannounced test in June, where the tester refused to leave her Florida house. She said at the time she had been tested five times in June, compared to once or no tests for some of her compatriots. Athletes returning from a long absence are often the subject of repeated drug tests, as they are seen as part of a higher-risk category than athletes in the flow of regular competition.However Williams, who holds the record for having the most major trophies in the professional era reiterated that she was ready to do "whatever it takes to have a clean sport."The Rogers Cup begins at the IGA Stadium in Montreal on August 3.