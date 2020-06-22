After Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric Becomes 2nd Player from Adria Tour to Test Positive for Covid-19

Borna Coric became the second player from Novak Djokovic's exhibition event, Adria Tour, to test positive for coronavirus, the Croatian made the announcement on Monday.

Grigor Dimitrov had announced late on Sunday that he has coronavirus and the Adria tour thereafter announced that contact tracing will be done and all players will be tested.

Now, Coric who faced Dimitrov during the weekend at the exhibition event has also caught the virus.

Coric took to Twitter to make the announcement and said, "Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested!

I am really sorry for any harm that I might have caused! I'm feeling well and don't have any symptons. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all."

His tweet came across as very similar to Dimitrov's, where both of them apologised.

Djokovic's Adria Tour has come under intense scrutiny ever since Dimitrov's case was announced. There has been immense outrage against the close-to-none social distancing norms followed at the event.

The other top players at the tour were Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

Kyrgios reacted to the news of Coric calling out the exhibition event and reinstating that the virus "is not a joke".

"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition'. Speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE," he tweeted.