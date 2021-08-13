After Messi, PSG Could Secure Ronaldo to Complete Dream Trio with Neymar: Report

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured football legend Lionel Messi following the end of his long association with FC Barcelona, the French club is now looking to hire another great - Cristiano Ronaldo - next summer. Spanish newspaper AS claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to have the golden trio of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in the same team, and the Portuguese footballer’s inclusion will make his dream come true. According to the AS, PSG is looking to replace French footballer Kylian Mbappe with Ronaldo. Mbappe’s contract will end next year.

Mbappe has already told PSG that he will not renew his contract with the club, but will honour the remaining time on his deal to be a free agent next summer in order to finally join Real Madrid. PSG, as the AS reported, does not have any problem and in fact wants to replace him with Ronaldo who is also not keen on remaining with Juventus.

Al-Khelafi’s message to Mbappe, during the unveiling ceremony of Messi on Wednesday, also hinted at the fragile ties of the French footballer with PSG.

“Mbappe wanted a competitive team and now he has it. He has no excuses,” the PSG president was quoted as saying by AS. His statement came right after Messi made his transfer from Barcelona official.

Meanwhile, Neymar welcomed Messi into PSG by sharing a clip on Instagram featuring himself and the Argentine footballer on the field. “Back together,” the 29-year-old Brazilian captioned his Instagram story.

A Twitter user posted the clip on the social media platform.

Neymar Jr is watching compilations of him and Messi when they were together at Barça 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Rp5gAFR1b— MC (@CrewsMat19) August 10, 2021

Mbappe also welcomed Messi, but some say it happened after days of silence. “Welcome to Paris, Léo,” he said on Instagram on Thursday, posting multiple pictures with Messi after the latter started training with the team in Paris.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here