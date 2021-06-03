After New Releases, CM Punk Calls WWE ‘Trash,’ Takes Dig at Vince McMahon

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has broken his silence on why he thinks WWE is trash and still manages to get viewers. John Squires, the editor-in-chief of Bloody Disgusting, a horror genre website, also tweeted about the championship after WWE announced that they have released Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett. Squires wrote that in recent years, there is one thing about WWE that has consistently bummed him. There has been a wealth of incredible talent in the company, but they don’t have the knowledge of what they should do with it.

Referring to the latest wave of releases, he said that it was a reflection of all that’s wrong.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

The tweet gathered replies from several WWE fans. Terming WWE absurd, one of the users wrote that he had stopped watching after they released the funniest onscreen talent, Billie Kay. Replying to him, Squires wrote that WWE has a way of taking away wrestlers who fans love. He said that he himself has been a “lifelong fan” and probably will be forever. “But I’ve been tuning out more often than not lately,” he added.

One thing that has consistently bummed me out about WWE in recent years is that there's been a *wealth* of incredible talent in that company, but they rarely seem to really know what to do with any of it. This latest wave of releases is a truly stunning reflection of that issue.— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) June 2, 2021

Responding to Squires, Punk compared WWE to a movie, which has a blockbuster budget and cast but is written by “creatively bankrupt nincompoops.” He wrote that such movies are written for an audience of one, and the language used is not understood by people anymore. Calling it trash, Punk said that people watch it because they like movies. He added a woman shrugging emoji at the end of his tweet.

It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s…..trash. But people watch it because they like movies. ‍♀️— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2021

Punk posted a GIF to represent his reaction to the speculation on a possible WWE sale following the release of the six players.

He had tweeted a GIF from the movie “Trading Places” and had added a waving hand emoji. The GIF basically portrays Dan Akroyd’s character selling his shares on the stock market.

