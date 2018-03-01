After Neymar, PSG Now Sweat on Mbappe for Real Madrid

As if losing Neymar wasn't bad enough, Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of overturning their 3-1 Champions League deficit to Real Madrid took another blow on Wednesday when striker Kylian Mbappe picked up an ankle injury in the 3-0 French Cup quarter-final win over Marseille."Kylian Mbappe injured his ankle. He asked not to play the second half. I hope that it's not too serious," said PSG coach Unai Emery whose team host Real in Paris on Tuesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie.Earlier Wednesday, it was revealed that Brazilian superstar Neymar will undergo surgery on his fractured foot in Brazil at the end of this week, ruling the world's most expensive footballer out of the do-or-die duel with Real.The 26-year-old suffered a hairline fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot as well as a twisted ankle late in PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.