English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
After Pacquiao Loss, Ex-WBA Champ Matthysse Calls Time on Career
Just two weeks after a punishing knockout loss to Filipino great Manny Pacquiao, Argentine former WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse announced his retirement on Thursday.
Lucas Matthysse (Reuters)
Loading...
Buenos Aires: Just two weeks after a punishing knockout loss to Filipino great Manny Pacquiao, Argentine former WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse announced his retirement on Thursday.
"Today I decided to hang up the gloves, another stage in my life is beginning," said the 35-year-old Matthysse, who ends his 43-fight career with a record of 38 wins, 36 inside the distance, for just five defeats and one no contest.
Matthysse's last fight was a seventh round stoppage loss to Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, in which the previously explosive Argentine looked past his best.
"Pacquiao is a great boxer, I lost to a legend," he said.
"I'm proud to have stayed at the top for 10 years fighting the best in the world."
He won the WBA welterweight title in January with an eighth round knockout of Thailand's Tewa Kiram.
He previously held the interim WBC super-lightweight title but was narrowly beaten by American Danny Garcia in Las Vegas in 2013 when challenging for the full strap.
Also Watch
"Today I decided to hang up the gloves, another stage in my life is beginning," said the 35-year-old Matthysse, who ends his 43-fight career with a record of 38 wins, 36 inside the distance, for just five defeats and one no contest.
Matthysse's last fight was a seventh round stoppage loss to Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, in which the previously explosive Argentine looked past his best.
"Pacquiao is a great boxer, I lost to a legend," he said.
"I'm proud to have stayed at the top for 10 years fighting the best in the world."
He won the WBA welterweight title in January with an eighth round knockout of Thailand's Tewa Kiram.
He previously held the interim WBC super-lightweight title but was narrowly beaten by American Danny Garcia in Las Vegas in 2013 when challenging for the full strap.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Castle Up for Sale in Northern Ireland
- Irrfan Khan on Being Diagnosed With Cancer: This Condition Has Tested Me in Every Aspect
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...